Lefty Kim returns from health scare to start showdown with Brew Crew in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Less than 12 days after he was taken to a Chicago emergency room because of severe abdominal pain, Kwang Hyun Kim returns healthy and ready to join the Cardinals roster and the Cardinals rotation.

The team couldn't have asked for better timing.

Kim will start Game 1 of a doubleheader Monday at Miller Park, and he'll get the first game of a series that pits the second-place Cardinals against the third-place Brewers for five games in around 50 hours. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been added to the roster as the 29th man for the doubleheader, and the Cardinals plan to have him start Game 2.

To make room on the active roster, the Cardinals made a move that was notable for who didn't come off the roster.

John Gant, who left Sunday's game with a sore groin, remained active for the roster as of Monday afternoon.

Austin Dean, who left Sunday's game with a sore elbow, was moved to the 10-day injured list with what the team described as a strain.

Dean's departure from the roster opens up left field for the team, and they will station Rangel Ravelo there for Game 1. The ever-shifting Cardinals outfield will be, left to right, Ravelo, Harrison Bader, and Tommy Edman.