Lefty Kim returns from health scare to start showdown with Brew Crew in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Less than 12 days after he was taken to a Chicago emergency room because of severe abdominal pain, Kwang Hyun Kim returns healthy and ready to join the Cardinals roster and the Cardinals rotation.
The team couldn't have asked for better timing.
Kim will start Game 1 of a doubleheader Monday at Miller Park, and he'll get the first game of a series that pits the second-place Cardinals against the third-place Brewers for five games in around 50 hours. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been added to the roster as the 29th man for the doubleheader, and the Cardinals plan to have him start Game 2.
To make room on the active roster, the Cardinals made a move that was notable for who didn't come off the roster.
John Gant, who left Sunday's game with a sore groin, remained active for the roster as of Monday afternoon.
Austin Dean, who left Sunday's game with a sore elbow, was moved to the 10-day injured list with what the team described as a strain.
Dean's departure from the roster opens up left field for the team, and they will station Rangel Ravelo there for Game 1. The ever-shifting Cardinals outfield will be, left to right, Ravelo, Harrison Bader, and Tommy Edman.
The Cardinals have the following players on the taxi squad for Milwaukee and this three-city trip: OF Justin Williams, RHP Junior Fernandez, C Andrew Knizner, and INF Max Schrock.
When he's pitched, Kim has been difficult for teams seeing him for a first or second time. The lefty has an athletic, fluid delivery, but it comes with some natural whip and deception that gives his fastball the feel of greater velocity. He plays off of that with his above average slider, which he manipulates at a variety of speeds.
Kim was diagnosed with a renal infarction — or, a blockage of blood flow to the kidney. He had a stroke almost a decade ago as well.
The concern for Kim and the Cardinals was the medication that he took was a blood thinner. He was unable to be around the team and take part in normal activities out of fear of bruising or any cuts. He had to get medical clearance for that possibility before being able to return to a game.
This is the Cardinals lineup that will back him:
1. Wong, 2B
2. Edman, RF
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. B. Miller, DH
5. DeJong, SS
6. Ravelo, LF
7. Carpenter, 3B
8. Molina, C
9. Bader, CF
Starting pitcher: Kim, LHP (2-0, 1 save, 0.82 ERA)
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Josh Lindblom (1-3, 6.06 ERA) in Game 1, and they'll have a familiar face at cleanup vs. the Cardinals. The lineup:
1. Garcia, CF
2. Yelich, DH
3. Braun, RF
4. Gyorko, 1B
5. Hiura, 2B
6. Arcia, SS
7. Urias, 3B
8. Narvaez, C
9. Taylor, LF
Check back throughout the afternoon and evening here at Cardinal Beat and STLtoday.com for coverage between bites of Rocky Rococo pizza from Miller Park.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.