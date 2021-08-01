Lester hits town, will start for Cardinals on Tuesday

The Cardinals are giving shortstop Paul DeJong the day off, starting Edmundo Sosa there for the final game of their weekend interleague series with Minnesota.
The Cardinals lineup:
1. Carlson rf
2. Goldschmidt 1b
3. Arenado 3b
4. O'Neill lf
5. Molina c
6. Bader cf
7. Edman 2b
8. Sosa ss
9. Wainwright p
Twins
1. Kepler cf
2. Rooker lf
3. Polanco 2b
4. Arraez 3b
5. Garver c
6. Sano 1b
7. Larnach rf
8. Simmons ss
9. Pineda p
Lester arrives, will start Tuesday
New acquisition Jon Lester arrived in St. Louis on Sunday morning and got the news that he would be the starter on Tuesday when the Cardinals face the Braves at Busch Stadium.
That means J.A. Happ will go Wednesday and Wade LeBlanc will go Thursday as the Cardinals go with three straight lefties.
To make room on the roster for Lester, Jake Woodford was optioned to Memphis.
Lester will wear No. 31, which had been worn by pitching coach Mike Maddux, who will now wear No. 35.
Prospects dim for Hicks pitching this season for Cardinals
Reliever Jordan Hicks, out since the beginning of May with right elbow inflammation, seems less and less likely to pitch for the Cardinals this season.
"Jordan's obviously behind Miles (Mikolas) and Jack (Flaherty)," manager Mike Shildt said Sunday morning. "Jordan's a big question mark whether he gets back on the mound for us this year. I do think Jordan has a chance to get back on the mound somewhere. I don't know if expanded rosters (in September) are going to help. We'll see. It's too early to say for certain."