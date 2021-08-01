Lester hits town, will start for Cardinals on Tuesday

That means J.A. Happ will go Wednesday and Wade LeBlanc will go Thursday as the Cardinals go with three straight lefties.

To make room on the roster for Lester, Jake Woodford was optioned to Memphis.

Lester will wear No. 31, which had been worn by pitching coach Mike Maddux, who will now wear No. 35.

Prospects dim for Hicks pitching this season for Cardinals

Reliever Jordan Hicks, out since the beginning of May with right elbow inflammation, seems less and less likely to pitch for the Cardinals this season.

"Jordan's obviously behind Miles (Mikolas) and Jack (Flaherty)," manager Mike Shildt said Sunday morning. "Jordan's a big question mark whether he gets back on the mound for us this year. I do think Jordan has a chance to get back on the mound somewhere. I don't know if expanded rosters (in September) are going to help. We'll see. It's too early to say for certain."

