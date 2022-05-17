Let the wild rumpus resume! Mets host Cardinals for doubleheader; Mikolas draws Game 1

NEW YORK — When last they saw the New York Mets, the Cardinals were furious, a fracas had bloomed and subsided, Nolan Arenado and Genesis Cabrera were a few hours from receiving suspensions, and Pete Alonso was explaining why he was wrestled to the ground by first-base coach Stubby Clapp.

That was less than three weeks ago.

We resume regularly scheduled programming with a rivalry already in progress.

A day after thunderstorms and poor weather inspired the preemptive postponement of Monday's game, the Cardinals and Mets, under a sunny sky, meet ago, and it's not clear if time or rain have cooled tempers. Neither team left the series in St. Louis earlier this season with much fondness for the other.

And now they face each other for times between 2 p.m. St. Louis time Tuesday and 3 p.m. St. Louis time Thursday.

Buckle up.

In a bit of a twist, the teams are going rather traditional for Tuesday's doubleheader. It's a single-ticket doubleheader for Mets' fan. The schedule posted in the Cardinals' clubhouse said there will be between 30 minutes and 45 minutes between the game. Even the mention of a possible 30-minute intermission is something. And both teams have announced starters for the games — no openers, no cobbling togethers of innings from relievers, no promotion from the minors at the day's midpoint for a cameo start.

The Cardinals are going with Miles Mikolas in Game 1, and Steven Matz will start against his former team in Game 2. Mikolas had been the announced starter for Monday's game, and Matz set for Tuesday.

The Cardinals opted to stick with them on turn instead of subbing in a minor-leaguer for a Game 2 start and moving the rotation back an entire day. That does mean they'll need a starter for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh. Manager Oliver Marmol said the team will make that call once they get to PNC Park later in the week. It will either be a bullpen game (Drew VerHagen comes to mind as the likely starter) or they'll promote a pitcher from Class AAA to make that start.

Both teams will have a 27th man for both games of the doubleheader Tuesday. The Cardinals brought back lefty Packy Naughton. He can provide length for the team, if needed.

After two scheduled days off to get work in the cage, work with coaches, and even stand in on a couple of bullpens, Tyler O'Neill returns to the lineup and is expected to start both halves of the doubleheader. He's batting seventh for the first game as the Cardinals reintroduce their struggling left field to the starting lineup with hopes he regained his timing and will rise in the lineup as his OPS does.

Here are the lineups for Game 1 at Citi Field.

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Juan Yepez, 1B

5. Yadier Molina, C

6. Dylan Carlson, RF

7. Tyler O'Neill, LF

8. Brendan Donovan, 3B

9. Harrison Bader, CF

Pitcher: Miles Mikolas, RHP

METS

1. Brandon Nimmo, CF

2. Francisco Lindor, SS

3. Jeff McNeil, LF

4. Pete Alonso, DH

5. Dominic Smith, 1B

6. Eduardo Escobar, 3B

7. Luis Guillorme, 2B

8. Travis Jankowski, RF

9. Patrick Mazeika, C

Pitcher: Trevor Williams, RHP

Check back throughout the day for coverage of the doubleheader, including immediate coverage here from the first game and the lineup for the second game. There will also be complete and expanded coverage here at StlToday.com and in the pages of the Wednesday Post-Dispatch.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.