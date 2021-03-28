Liberatore will face Nationals; Wainwright, Martinez both to pitch on Monday for Cardinals

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Adjusting the spring pitching rotation so that both Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez will pitch against New York in the exhibition finale on Monday, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has switched to young lefthander Matthew Liberatore for Sunday’s game here against the Washington Nationals.

Wainwright and Martinez will start games two and three of the regular season in Cincinnati on Saturday and Sunday. Wainwright will be on normal four days’ rest this way and Martinez on five.

Catcher Yadier Molina and second baseman Tommy Edman are the only regulars along for the ride Sunday. Also to pitch are Jordan Hicks, Jake Woodford, Tyler Webb and Tommy Parsons. Liberatore already has been sent back to the "B" camp in Jupiter, Florida, as has Parsons.

Matt Carpenter will open at third base and possibly move to first base before the game is over. Carpenter is just one for 33 (.030) for the spring but Carpenter “probably is in a far better place than a lot of people would be," said Shildt.

“Carp’s taken rightful ownership of the process and believing in it. Look, we’re not naïve. You say the process hasn’t yielded results but the process has yielded a lot of balls hit hard.