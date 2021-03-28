 Skip to main content
Liberatore will face Nationals; Wainwright, Martinez both to pitch on Monday for Cardinals
Liberatore will face Nationals; Wainwright, Martinez both to pitch on Monday for Cardinals

Cardinals take on Marlins in second spring training game

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Tyler Heineman (66) and pitcher Matthew Liberatore (52) bump gloves at the end of the fifth inning of a preseason MLB baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The teams agreed to play a shortened seven inning game. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Adjusting the spring pitching rotation so that both Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez will pitch against New York in the exhibition finale on Monday, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has switched to young lefthander Matthew Liberatore for Sunday’s game here against the Washington Nationals.

Wainwright and Martinez will start games two and three of the regular season in Cincinnati on Saturday and Sunday. Wainwright will be on normal four days’ rest this way and Martinez on five.

Catcher Yadier Molina and second baseman Tommy Edman are the only regulars along for the ride Sunday. Also to pitch are Jordan Hicks, Jake Woodford, Tyler Webb and Tommy Parsons. Liberatore already has been sent back to the "B" camp in Jupiter, Florida, as has Parsons. 

Matt Carpenter will open at third base and possibly move to first base before the game is over. Carpenter is just one for 33 (.030) for the spring but Carpenter “probably is in a far better place than a lot of people would be," said Shildt. 

“Carp’s taken rightful ownership of the process and believing in it. Look, we’re not naïve. You say the process hasn’t yielded results but the process has yielded a lot of balls hit hard.

“If you can control the ball after it leaves the bat, let us know because we’d like to get some of that. Hopefully, as the old saying goes, he can ‘hit ‘em where they ain’t today.’’’

Carpenter will start the season as a reserve infielder. “(Edman) is going to be our opening-day second baseman, which brings Carp off the bench by process of elimination,” Shildt said.

“Let’s don’t minimize the importance of that role and that responsibility and that opportunity. It’s a long season. Opportunities will present themselves and I’m confident he’ll take advantage of them.”

Shildt said the 26-man opening-day roster has been solidified and could be announced after the game.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. John Nogowski 1b

3. Yadier Molina c

4. Austin Dean rf

5. Matt Carpenter 3b

6. Jose Rondon ss

7. Lane Thomas cf

8. Tyler Heineman dh

9. Scott Hurst lf

LH Matthew Liberatore p

Washington lineup

1. Victor Robles cf

2. Trea Turner ss

3. Josh Bell dh

4. Ryan Zimmerman 1b

5. Kyle Schwarber lf

6. Josh Harrison 2b

7. Hernan Perez rf

8. Alex Avila c

9. Josh Mercer ss

LH Jon Lester p

