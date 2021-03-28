Liberatore, Woodford impressive but Nationals score eight in eighth off Cardinals for 11-3 win

Wainwright and Martinez, who will tag-team the Mets Monday in Jupiter, Florida, will start games two and three of the regular season in Cincinnati on Saturday and Sunday. Wainwright will be on normal four days’ rest this way and Martinez on five.

Matt Carpenter played third base and made two excellent plays, one of them starting a double play on a hard ground ball that nearly short-hopped him and another on a diving stop on a ball to his right as he held the hit to a single when it would have been a double.

Carpenter hit one ball hard in a nothing for three day and walked once and is just one for 36 (.028). But before the game, Shildt said, Carpenter “probably is in a far better place than a lot of people would be

“Carp’s taken rightful ownership of the process and believing in it. Look, we’re not naïve. You say the process hasn’t yielded results but the process has yielded a lot of balls hit hard.

“If you can control the ball after it leaves the bat, let us know because we’d like to get some of that. Hopefully, as the old saying goes, he can ‘hit ‘em where they ain’t today.’’’