Liberatore, Woodford impressive but Nationals score eight in eighth off Cardinals for 11-3 win

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Adjusting the spring pitching rotation so that both Adam Wainwright and Carlos Martinez will pitch against New York in the exhibition finale on Monday, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt switched to young lefthander Matthew Liberatore for Sunday’s game here against the Washington Nationals. And Liberatore didn't disappoint.
The 21-year-old, acquired from Tampa Bay in the now famous Randy Arozarena trade before last season, was charged with two runs in 2 1/3 innings but struck out four in that time, including dangerous Trea Turner with a man at third and nobody out in the third inning.
Righthander Jake Woodford, inheriting two Liberatore runners in the third, pitched strongly in holding the Nationals to only that run in the inning and knocked off 2 2/3 scoreless frames. Jordan Hicks worked around two base runners by inducing a double play in the sixth. But Tommy Parsons, the early camp sensation who already has been sent out, was tagged for a game-tying home run in the seventh by Alex Avila.
Center fielder Lane Thomas prevented further damage in the seventh by running down Josh Bell's menacing drive near the wall for the final out. But veteran Tyler Webb and Parsons, who had re-entered the game, surrendered eight runs in the eighth and the Nationals pulled away to an 11-3 win.
The Cardinals thus finished winless away from their Roger Dean Stadium home in spring training, going 0-8-1 in the nine road games they had with Washington, Houston and the New York Mets.
Wainwright and Martinez, who will tag-team the Mets Monday in Jupiter, Florida, will start games two and three of the regular season in Cincinnati on Saturday and Sunday. Wainwright will be on normal four days’ rest this way and Martinez on five.
Matt Carpenter played third base and made two excellent plays, one of them starting a double play on a hard ground ball that nearly short-hopped him and another on a diving stop on a ball to his right as he held the hit to a single when it would have been a double.
Carpenter hit one ball hard in a nothing for three day and walked once and is just one for 36 (.028). But before the game, Shildt said, Carpenter “probably is in a far better place than a lot of people would be
“Carp’s taken rightful ownership of the process and believing in it. Look, we’re not naïve. You say the process hasn’t yielded results but the process has yielded a lot of balls hit hard.
“If you can control the ball after it leaves the bat, let us know because we’d like to get some of that. Hopefully, as the old saying goes, he can ‘hit ‘em where they ain’t today.’’’
Carpenter will start the season as a reserve infielder. “(Tommy Edman) is going to be our opening-day second baseman, which brings Carp off the bench by process of elimination,” Shildt said.
“Let’s don’t minimize the importance of that role and that responsibility and that opportunity. It’s a long season. Opportunities will present themselves and I’m confident he’ll take advantage of them.”
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. John Nogowski 1b
3. Yadier Molina c
4. Austin Dean rf
5. Matt Carpenter 3b
6. Jose Rondon ss
7. Lane Thomas cf
8. Tyler Heineman dh
9. Scott Hurst lf
LH Matthew Liberatore p
Washington lineup
1. Victor Robles cf
2. Trea Turner ss
3. Josh Bell dh
4. Ryan Zimmerman 1b
5. Kyle Schwarber lf
6. Josh Harrison 2b
7. Hernan Perez rf
8. Alex Avila c
9. Josh Mercer ss