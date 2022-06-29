Lifelong Cardinals fan, and now player, James Naile comes home in big league debut

A lifelong Cardinals fan, James Naile said, “It doesn’t get much more special for myself, for my family, for a small area back in Southeast Missouri. It’s a really exciting day.” The 29-year-old Missouri native was called up to his home town Cardinals and made his major league debut Monday against the Marlins, throwing a clean eighth inning in a 9-0 Cardinals win.

The Charleston native said he got the news from manager Ben Johnson on the bus trip to Memphis from Indianapolis on Sunday.

“I was about half asleep,” he said. “It kind of shook me a little bit, and I stared at him. I kind of had a blank expression. He reaches out his hand and says, ‘Congratulations, you’re going to the major leagues.’ And I didn’t believe him at first. He says, ‘This is no joke, you’re going to The Show.’ I got a lot of hugs from the team on the bus right there. A little bit emotional. A lot of bit emotional, I should say. And I gave my dad a call and that was a really special moment.”

“I think he had just finished watching the Cardinals play, and I asked him, ‘Hey, you’ve got any plans tomorrow? He goes on to tell me that he’s going to put up an I-Beam on a construction site or something. And I said, ‘Maybe meet me in St. Louis instead.’ It was exciting. He was screaming and crying,” said Naile, 29, who has spent most of his career in the Oakland organization into which he signed in 2015.

His mother, a lifetime Cardinals fan, died in 2018, and Naile said, “I know she’s looking down today, smiling.”

The reliever said some of his Cardinals heroes “are in that clubhouse right now. I don’t think I ever picked up a bat and didn’t pretend I was Albert Pujols. I grew up watching Chris Carpenter, ‘Waino,’ and Yadi — I had a picture of ‘Waino’ and Yadi on my wall from ’05 or something. It’s pretty neat.”

The bus ride back from Indianapolis to Memphis took him through his home town of Charleston.

“I wanted to be, like, ‘Drop me off. My dad will take me to St. Louis,’” Naile said.

He conducted his first big-league interview from near the dugout.

“I’ve actually never been on a big-league field until today,” he said. “When I walked out of that dugout it was pretty special.”

Cardinal’s manager Oli Marmol said Naile had come close this spring to making the team out of camp. At AAA Memphis Naile has struck out 15 hitters in 18 innings in the month of June.

