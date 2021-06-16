Lineup gets alterations with Carpenter hitting No. 4; Arenado, Edman sit

Miles Mikolas is going to be able to play catch “sooner than later,” Shildt said. “We have a timeline but it’s not anything we want to release because he hasn’t started throwing. But we’re feeling optimistic about how he generaly feels;"

Jordan Hicks also has not thrown yet and is still in “rest mode.”

Shildt to chat with MLB

Shildt said that he and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will have a 30-minute phone conversation Thursday with Major League Baseball officials regarding the upcoming implementation of new guidelines on pitchers and foreign substances.

He hesitated to answer questions because he told the media that he has a lot of the same questions that he is being asked and hopes for more clarity Thursday.

“I know umpires are being trained on what to look for and how to look for it,” he said. “They have a hard demanding job, but they are the law so it’s part of their job to police it. Is it too much to ask? It’s part of the rules of the game. Is it something they should be policing? Probably not.