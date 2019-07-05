SAN FRANCISCO • Tommy Edman, who manager Mike Shildt, jokingly called “our little silent assassin,” before the game, struck again in the fourth inning Friday night.
Edman, who has six extra-base hits among 13 hits since being brought up from Memphis, tripled over the head of right fielder Alex Dickerson to score Kolten Wong, who had doubled, to put the Cardinals ahead of the San Francisco Giants 4-3.
That inning was emblematic of the night as the Cardinals went on to stretch that lead to 8-3. Guilty of not adding on in games in which they had scored early, the Cardinals marked in four different innings Friday for the first time since June 15 in a nine-inning game.
There was contribution from every part of the lineup as all eight position player starters hit safely, six of them scored and six drove in at least one run.
FOWLER HAS HAND IN TWO SCORING INNINGS
'The Cardinals, after knocking out starter Drew Pomeranz after four, tacked on two runs against reliever Trevor Gott in the fifth, featuring an 11-pitch leadoff walk to Paul Goldschmidt and singles by Dexter Fowler and Matt Wieters, who drove in a run with his hit.
Then, veteran third baseman Even Longoria made a bad play when Kolten Wong hit a skimmer to him with men at first and third and one out. Fowler, wisely did not try to go home, because Longoria would have thrown to the plate. When Fowler hesitated, Longoria took a chance on a round-the-horn double play which Wong beat out easily at the back end and it was 6-3 as Fowler easily trotted in. The play should have been at first.
Fowler contributed again in a two-run seventh. His triple to deep drove in O’Neill, who had singled, and Fowler came home on a single by Wong.
The triple was the Cardinals’ ninth of the season, matching their total for all last season.
MARTINEZ, GOLDSCHMIDT HOMER
The Cardinals, who seem to do most of their damage in the final three innings, flipped the script against San Francisco lefthander Drew Pomeranz and his 6.25 earned run average.
One out into the game, Jose Martinez cracked his eighth homer 10th homer, a 433-foot bomb to left field. But, after a single by Paul DeJong, Paul Goldschmidt outdistanced Martinez.
Belting a 92 mph fastball, just as Martinez had, Goldschmidt, seven for 13 against Pomeranz, walloped a 449-foot drive to left center for his first homer since June 19.
The Cardinals had a 3-0 lead and their most runs in the first inning since they got four at Chicago on June 8. Former Arizona star Goldschmidt’s homer was his 100th against teams from the National League Western Division, most by an active player. It also marked the first time the Cardinals’ first baseman had had extra-base hits in three consecutive games this season.
HUDSON CAN'T HOLD IT
But Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson didn’t exactly lock it down. Hudson filled the bases on two walks and a Buster Posey single, necessitating a slow-it-down visit from pitching coach Mike Maddux. Hudson proceeded to retire Ales Dickerson on a short fly ball and strike out Evan Longoria on a ball in the dirt.
Then Hudson issued his third walk, a full-count pass to Brandon Crawford to force home a run and Kevin Pillar bounced a single to left as third baseman Tommy Edman couldn’t corral short hop to his left.
On Hudson’s 37th pitch, the inning ended when Joe Panik grounded to shortstop DeJong.
The Cardinals missed a chance to pull away again after DeJong and Goldschmidt coaxed leadoff walks from Pomeranz _ the third and fourth the southpaw had given up _ to open the third.
But Tyler O’Neill grounded into a forceout, Dexter Fowler struck out with men at first and third and Matt Wieters grounded out.
Hudson’s first pitch of the Giants’ third, to Dickerson, went over the right-field wall and it was 3-3. The Giants then stranded two more runners and the game went to the fourth.
MARTINEZ, WIETERS STAY IN LINEUP
The Cardinals’ Jose Martinez starred as a designated hitter in Seattle earlier this week and finds himself in right field again Friday night as the Cardinals return to National League play against the San Francisco Giants in their final series before the All-Star break.
Martinez, who was five for 12 with two homers at Seattle, will hit second behind instant hero Tommy Edman, who will be at third base. "Our little silent assassin," manager Mike Shildt called him.
Dexter Fowler, who hit a home run in Seattle on Thursday, will man center field in Oracle Park, which has a huge outfield in right and center. But the Cardinals have a sinkerballer going in Dakota Hudson so fly balls may not be an issue and Harrison Bader won’t play center, at least at the startd of the game.
“If (Hudson) is up (with the ball), probably not good for us,” Shildt said. “We’ll go with a good infield defense, which we have. Those guys, Dexter and Jose, have done an admirable job in the outfield. We’ll get the lead and get Harry out there and bring it home.”
Matt Wieters, who had a big day on Thursday with a home run and a game-saving play on a potential wild pitch, will catch for a second day in succession as Yadier Molina, who has not been advertised as being hurt, rests.
Shildt said, “Yadi’s OK. Giving him an extra day, just being smart about it. Wieters has been playing well. Trying to take care of everybody.”
Molina is one for his last 11 and has knocked in only three runs since he returned on June 11 from a right thumb tendon strain.
The Cardinals’ bench will have a bit of a different look. Rigthanded-hitting Rangel Ravelo, batting .323 at Memphis with nine homers and 18 doubles, has been recalled and righthanded-hitting Lane Thomas has been sent back. Ravelo was one for six in an earlier trial with the Cardinals while Thomas was four for 13 in two trips to the big leagues this year.
Memphis catcher Andrew Knizner, who was with the Cardinals for a while this year, has been added to the Pacific Coast League All-Star squad to replace Ravelo for the game in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday. Memphis’ Jake Woodford, the top votegetter among pitchers, will start the game for the PCL.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Tommy Edman 3b
2. Jose Martinez rf
3. Paul DeJong ss
4. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
5. Tyler O’Neill lf
6. Dexter Fowler cf
7. Matt Wieters c
8. Kolten Wong 2b
9. Dakota Hudson p
GIANTS LINEUP
1. Brandon Belt lf
2. Buster Posey c
3. Pablo Sandoval 1b
4. Alex Dickerson lf
5. Evan Longoria 3b
6. Brandon Crawford ss
7. Kevin Pillar cf
8. Joe Panik 2b
9. Drew Pomeranz p