Live from Busch: Cardinals unsure when Gallegos will report; Goldschmidt good to go

In hindsight, Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt doubts his right elbow would have been "100 percent" at the start of a 2020 season, but the time off has allowed it to mend.
During a video conference with media at Busch Stadium on Friday, Goldschmidt said that a benefit of the delay to the start of the season was the chance to end his baseball activities and allow the elbow to rest and recover.
The Cardinals have had one player delayed so far in reporting to Busch Stadium. Reliever Giovanny Gallegos has not left his home in Mexico, and the Cardinals are unsure of the timetable for when he will be cleared to travel. He has undergone testing for COVID-19 at home. He will also have to go through the intake testing for the virus or the antibodies once he's able to travel to St. Louis.
John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said several players went through their second round of testing Friday as they reported to the facility. He reiterated that the team has had one member test positive and go into isolation. By rule, he cannot confirm whether the team member is a player, coach, or staff.
Mozeliak did say that the person had not yet reported to St. Louis and had a positive test elsewhere that required quarantine.
That person will have to have two negative tests and be symptom free before beginning the process of joining the Cardinals.
• Derrick Goold
***
With music thumping and Busch seats empty, Cardinals gather for first workout of second 'camp'
With both bullpens in use and hitters cycling through batting practice — at a respectable distance — on the main field, the Cardinals' began their first official workouts of "Summer Camp" on Friday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
Compared to what early-afternoon workouts usually look like at the ballpark, not much was different.
Except everything was different.
Even the new sign for Big Mac Land.
It appears to have been DeJong-proofed.
When the field cleared after batting practice, so did the players from everywhere but the bullpens and the first live batting practice session of the accessible workouts began: Jack Flaherty took the mound. Molina crouched behind the plate. Dexter Fowler dug into the box.
The Cardinals plan to have 19 scheduled workouts at Busch Stadium before opening the regular season on July 24 at home against Pittsburgh. The first week of these workouts will be what manager Mike Shildt described as an accelerated audit of where the players are in their readiness for the season. From there, the team will likely have significant cuts — as a camp opens in Springfield, Mo. — and there will be scrimmages for the remaining members as they get up to speed for the 60-game season.
Along with Adam Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim, Flaherty has been throwing bullpens throughout the stoppage, and he said in May that he would have one intense, full-speed bullpen a week and then another bullpen to stay in tune and keep his arm strength steady. He worked out near his home in the Los Angeles area and did so with Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried.
Flaherty's readiness to go up-down in a live BP — that is, throw a simulated inning, return to the dugout (down), and then get back for a second simulated inning (up) — got him in the first group to face teammates Friday. He alternated innings with Austin Gomber. They played music in between the "innings," and kept the music off during the at-bats as if to simulate how a game would go.
The scoreboard is also being used to keep the count.
The ballpark has some new features in the line of sight that would have been unveiled earlier, if not for the indefinite delay to the start of the season. The individually lighted neon letters of Big Mac Land have been replaced with a ribbon board that reads the same, and it's bookended by boxes of fries with neon yellow lights. Ballpark Village's apartment building has risen beyond center field. The Post-Dispatch advertisement along the bottom of the scoreboard has been replaced with a Lindenwood University banner ad.
The Post-Dispatch will continuously update this blog with scenes from the first workout.
Paul Goldschmidt is stepping in to face Flaherty now.
-- Derrick Goold
Flaherty vs Fowler, live BP. #cardinals pic.twitter.com/d87xAq1cqH— Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) July 3, 2020
First look I’ve had at #STLCards 2020 media guide. It celebrates team’s NL Central championship. Feels like a lifetime ago, considering the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/bzFoSmLsoh— Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) July 3, 2020
A DeJong-proof new Big Mac Land logo. #Cardinals #MLB pic.twitter.com/bMKyEw3TKr— Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) July 3, 2020
A Tommy Edman (potential) triple against Austin Gomber, in slow mo through my binoculars. Take that, photogs. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/9RPh57GKpw— Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) July 3, 2020
Back at Busch. #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/dqAQZhAUeN— Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) July 3, 2020
Anybody know this guy? #STLCards top prospect Dylan Carlson from the right side of the plate. Sweet-swinging switch hitter. pic.twitter.com/GrTNPLChNy— Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) July 3, 2020
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.