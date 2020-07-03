Live from Busch: Cardinals unsure when Gallegos will report; Goldschmidt good to go

In hindsight, Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt doubts his right elbow would have been "100 percent" at the start of a 2020 season, but the time off has allowed it to mend.

During a video conference with media at Busch Stadium on Friday, Goldschmidt said that a benefit of the delay to the start of the season was the chance to end his baseball activities and allow the elbow to rest and recover.

The Cardinals have had one player delayed so far in reporting to Busch Stadium. Reliever Giovanny Gallegos has not left his home in Mexico, and the Cardinals are unsure of the timetable for when he will be cleared to travel. He has undergone testing for COVID-19 at home. He will also have to go through the intake testing for the virus or the antibodies once he's able to travel to St. Louis.

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, said several players went through their second round of testing Friday as they reported to the facility. He reiterated that the team has had one member test positive and go into isolation. By rule, he cannot confirm whether the team member is a player, coach, or staff.

Mozeliak did say that the person had not yet reported to St. Louis and had a positive test elsewhere that required quarantine.