MIAMI • Miles Mikolas, a Jupiter, Fla., native, will start Wednesday night for the Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, which might put a few more people in the seats if his friend and family drive the 90 miles to get here. The paid crowds for the first two games of the series both were under 6,600.
Mikolas posted wins in both his starts against his home-state team last year, winning 4-1 in St. Louis and 3-2 here, lasting seven innings each time. The righthander is 3-1 with a 1.93 earned run average against National League Eastern Division opponents this year and 1-5 with a 6.15 ERA against all others.
Mikolas has beaten Washington, New York and Philadelphia and lost to Atlanta. After this start, he is slated to face the Marlins again next Monday in St. Louis.
In his previous start, Mikolas (4-6) was hit in his right forearm by a line drive off the bat of Chicago's David Bote, but he has reported no ill effects.
Matt Carpenter is back in the leadoff spot for the Cardinals, who will be using their regular lineup.
CARDINALS LINEUP:
1. Matt Carpenter 3b
2. Paul DeJong ss
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Kolten Wong 2b
7. Dexter Fowler rf
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Miles Mikolas p