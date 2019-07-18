CINCINNATI — With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Cardinals make their first visit of the season to the silo known as Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park.
When last the Reds hosted the Cardinals, both teams were in Monterrey, Mexico, for an international season, and as a result that pushed the Cardinals' first appearance in the Queen City back all the way to now, July. They'll have a four-game series this weekend and then a visit here again in August to complete the three "away" series against the Reds.
Greeting them? A flurry of transactions, by Cincy.
The Reds made seven moves Thursday afternoon, and they ranged from placing players on the injured list to rearranging the roster to signing a catcher. The rundown:
- Placed catchers Curt Casali (right knee sprain) and Kyle Farmer (concussion) on the injured list.
- Placed pitcher David Hernandez (shoulder fatigue) on IL.
- Recalled IF/OF Josh VanMeter from Class AAA. He will replace Casali on the roster.
- Recalled pitcher Lucas Sims from Class AAA.
- Signed catcher Ryan Lavarnway to a major-league contract.
- Designated pitcher Jesus Reyes for assignment.
The Cardinals, on the other hand, did not make any moves leading into this season, although they did return Kolten Wong to the lineup, as advertised back at Busch Stadium on Wednesday.
The Cardinals have won four out of six since the All-Star break. Paul Goldschmidt's three-run homer Wednesday was the difference in the game, the series, and the home stand. It turned what could have been a losing stretch in all of those factors into a winning one, but for Goldschmidt it was a continuation of an upswing, not the beginning or spark of one. Since the start of July, the Cardinals' first baseman has an OPS greater than 1.000 and he's slugging .643 in his past 49 plate appearances. Seven of his 12 hits in that time have gone for extra bases.
He has more RBIs (12) than strikeouts (10) in that stretch.
A popup thunderstorm has arrived at GABP, turning on the faucet above the ballpark and crackling the skies with thunder. The tarp is on the field, and it's about to delay the planned batting practice for the teams. No word on whether it will intrude upon game time. The forecast did not call for the rain to last long. This article will be updated as information is available.
Here's the lineup that will back Dakota Hudson:
- Tommy Edman, 3B
- Jose Martinez, RF
- Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
- Tyler O'Neill, LF
- Dexter Fowler, CF
- Matt Wieters, C
- Paul DeJong, SS
- Kolten Wong, 2B
- Dakota Hudson, P
Check back for an update from the ballpark about the weather and any other news that bubbles up along the Ohio River.