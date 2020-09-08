Lou Brock Jr., pays tribute to his dad

Lou Brock Jr., after the recent death of his father, Cardinals legend Lou Brock, issued an emotional tribute to his dad Tuesday. The Post-Dispatch is the first to publish it:

“I am certainly going to miss my dad and at a time when she is ready, my stepmom will certainly share her thoughts and the family's thoughts.

“Growing up in St. Louis as Lou Brock, Jr. was a wonderful experience. Everyone says St. Louis is a baseball town, and my father absolutely was a baseball guy. What is so amazing to me is how St. Louis' love for baseball has been honored with the likes of Jack Buck, Bob Gibson, Stan Musial, and all the wonderful guys. To know my dad's name honors the city, as well as MLB, is a gift.

“By virtue of being his son, I have met so many famous and influential personalities. And the one common thing I heard is they all had admiration for my dad. Genuine admiration. I have to say it is well deserved since my memories of my father are full of him helping and speaking humanely to all people. He saw no barriers with people. I recall a hospital executive telling me how they never had to call the Cardinals to see if my dad could come visit children fighting illnesses because he would just show up with no one asking. And I thought, wow, he never mentioned that he just did it. I guess he saved the fanfare for the field.