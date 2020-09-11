Lou Brock's funeral service private, but Friday visitation from 5-8 p.m. is public

There will be a public visitation Friday but a private service Saturday for Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock, who died this past Sunday at 81, although friends and admirers can view a processional on Saturday, the Cardinals have announced.
The public viewing will be at the Austin A. Layne Mortuary, 7239 West Florissant Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Friday.
A private service will be held Saturday at Greater Grace Church, 3690 Pershall Rd., in Ferguson from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who cannot attend can access a live stream of the service at cardinals.com.
Prior to the private service, the Brock family will lay a wreath at the Lou Brock Statue at Lindenwood University at 9:30 a.m. There will be a funeral procession from Lindenwood University to Greater Grace Church via First Capitol Drive to Fifth Street in St. Charles.
After the private service, the family will lead a procession to Busch Stadium where family members will lay a wreath at the Lou Brock statue at the corner of Eighth and Clark Streets at approximately 1:30 PM. The procession to Busch Stadium will proceed from Highway 70, south on Tucker Avenue to Market Street to the corner of Eighth and Clark.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lou Brock Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, located at 231 Fox Hill Rd., in St. Charles, Mo., 63301. The team has set up a web page at cardinals.com/lou to honor Lou and allow fans to share their personal tributes and condolences to Lou’s family.
For all events, strict COVID-19 protocols will be observed, including requirement of masks and social distancing.
