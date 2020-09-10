Lou Brock's funeral service private, but Friday visitation will be public

There will be a public visitation Friday but a private service Saturday for Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock, who died this past Sunday at 81, although friends and admirers can view a processional on Saturday, the Cardinals have announced.

The public viewing will be at the Austin A. Layne Mortuary, 7239 West Florissant Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Friday.

A private service will be held Saturday at Greater Grace Church, 3690 Pershall Rd., in Ferguson from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who cannot attend can access a live stream of the service at cardinals.com.

Prior to the private service, the Brock family will lay a wreath at the Lou Brock Statue at Lindenwood University at 9:30 a.m. There will be a funeral procession from Lindenwood University to Greater Grace Church via First Capitol Drive to Fifth Street in St. Charles.

After the private service, the family will lead a procession to Busch Stadium where family members will lay a wreath at the Lou Brock statue at the corner of Eighth and Clark Streets at approximately 1:30 PM. The procession to Busch Stadium will proceed from Highway 70, south on Tucker Avenue to Market Street to the corner of Eighth and Clark.