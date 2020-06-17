Manfred says there is 'framework' of deal after meeting with players' chief Clark

Progress on the baseball front:

Commissioner Rob Manfred and players' association executive director Tony Clark met face to face in the Phoenix area on Tuesday and Manfred just has said in a release that "we left that meeting with a jointly developed framework that we agreed could form the basis of an agreement and subject to conversations with our respective constituents.

"I summarized that framework numerous times in the meeting and sent Tony a written summary today. Consistent with our conversations yesterday, I am encouraging the clubs to move forward and I trust Tony is doing the same.”

According to several national sources, the owners' latest proposal calls for a 60-game season with full pro-rated pay to begin on either July 19 or July 20. There would be expanded playoffs, to 16 teams this year and next year, and the players would waive their right to file a grievance, which has been a major sticking point lately.

While Manfred and Clark have been meeting, the Major League Baseball Players Trust on Wednesday announced it will commit $1 million to help support minor leaguers unable to play this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.