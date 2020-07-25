Many Cardinals have had success against Pirates starter Williams

Six of the nine players in the Cardinals’ lineup, the same nine as Friday’s, have averages of at least .333 against Pittsburgh starter Trevor Williams. That ranges, in at-bats, from Tommy Edman’s one for three to Matt Carpenter’s eight for 23 (.348) with three homers and six runs batted in.
Kolten Wong is six for 13 (.462), Dexter Fowler is six for 16 (.375), Paul DeJong six for 17 (.352) with a homer and Paul Goldschmidt five for 13 (.385).
Adam Wainwright, the Cardinals’ starter, has had problems with first baseman Josh Bell (6-for-20, .300) and designated hitter Colin Moran, five for 14 (.357).
The Cardinals and Pirates also played a year ago Saturday in Pittsburgh. Miles Mikolas beat the Pirates 6-3.
Cardinals lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Matt Carpenter 3b
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Dexter Fowler rf
8. Tyler O’Neill lf
9. Harrison Bader cf
RH Adam Wainwright p
Pirates lineup
1. Kevin Newman ss
2. Bryan Reynolds rf
3. Adam Frazier 2b
4. Josh Bell 1b
5. Colin Mora dh
6. Phillip Evans 3b
7. Guillermo Heredia cf
8. John Ryan Murphy c
9. Cole Tucker rf
RH Trevor Williams p
