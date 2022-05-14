Marmol shakes up lineup against Giants

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has put his potential lineups into a tumbler, which he has shaken vigorously. What poured out Saturday was a lineup in which only two players from Friday’s lineup are at the same positions.

Tommy Edman is at second base and Paul Goldschmidt is at first base.

Yadier Molina replaces Andrew Knizner and is catching as Dakota Hudson faces the San Francisco Giants this afternoon.

Otherwise, Nolan Arenado is the designated hitter and the outfield, from left to right, consists of Corey Dickerson, Dylan Carlson and Juan Yepez.

Edmundo Sosa, returned from the injured list, is at shortstop hitting ninth and Brendan Donovan is at third base.

The Cardinals have dropped five of their past six games, three of those to the Giants—two last weekend in San Francisco and one here Friday night. The Giants have loaded up with left-handed hitters, with six of the first seven in their lineup left-handed batters.

The Cardinals have four left-handed swingers against right-hander Jakob Jnnis as right-handed outfielders Tyler O'Neill and Harrison Bader take a seat.

The St. Louis bullpen will take on a different look, too. Right-hander Drew VerHagen (hip impingement) has been removed from his rehabilitation option and left-hander Packy Naughton, who started on Monday and relieved on Friday, has been optioned to Class AAA Memphis

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Nolan Arenado dh

4. Juan Yepez rf

5. Corey Dickerson lf

6. Yadier Molina c

7. Dylan Carlson cf

8. Brendan Donovan 3b

9. Edmundo Sosa

RH Dakota Hudson p

San Francisco lineup

1. LaMonte Wade Jr. dh

2. Brandon Belt 1b

3. Joc Pederson lf

4. Mike Yastrzemski cf

5. Evan Longoria 3b

6. Brandon Crawford ss

7. Carlos Gonzalez rf

8. Donovan Walton 2b

9. Joey Bart c

RH Jakob Junis p

