Marmol unleashes the bench for Cardinals, gets Nootbaar, Sosa their first starts of season

MILWAUKEE — If the weather had cooperated, Lars Nootbaar and Edmundo Sosa would not have waited the entire first week of the regular season to make their first starts of 2022.

Nootbaar was set to make a start at designated hitter in the finale of the home series against Pittsburgh, and Sosa was written in at second base for Wednesday's game vs. Kansas City.

Neither happened.

Good thing there's a roof above Friday's game.

Both Nootbaar and Sosa, along with backup catcher Andrew Knizner, are in the starting lineup for Friday night's game against Milwaukee and right-handed starter Freddy Peralta, the third All-Star in the Brewers' rotation. The weather is cold. The wind is biting. It's hard to tell. The roof is closed. Rain cannot stop these starts now. So, the Cardinals' utility infielder Sosa and one of the two-man left-handed designated hitter tag team can count on getting their first playing time of 2022.

All of the Cardinals will be wearing a Dodgers blue No. 42 as Major League Baseball celebrates the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's debut in the majors and the integration of the National League. Nootbaar will be wearing cleats designed for the day, though apparently they are Knizner's cleats and Nootbaar asked to borrow them for the day.

Players and coaches wore t-shirts with the phrase "BREAKING BARRIERS" on the front during batting practice.

New this year is the numbers on all jerseys throughout the majors will be in Dodger blue regardless of the team's colors.

Jack Flaherty, who sported socks with Jackie Robinson's image and number on them, played catch at 120 feet. He is traveling with the team to continue his recovery from shoulder inflammation that ended his spring training before it started. He is a week into his throwing program and advancing as scheduled.

Here are the lineups for the Cardinals' first 7 p.m. first pitch of the season.

CARDINALS

1. Dylan Carlson, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Tyler O'Neill, LF

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Lars Nootbaar, DH

6. Harrison Bader, CF

7. Andrew Knizner, C

8. Edmundo Sosa, SS

9. Tommy Edman, 2B

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

BREWERS

1. Kolten Wong, 2B

2. Willy Adames, SS

3. Christian Yelich, DH

4. Andrew McCutchen, LF

5. Rowdy Tellez, 1B

6. Hunter Renfroe, RF

7. Omar Narvaez, C

8. Tyrone Tyler, CF

9. Jace Peterson, 3B

P: Freddy Peralta, RHP

Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for coverage from American Family Field, and look for the expanded coverage of minor-league baseball at STL Pinch Hits, the brand new app from the Post-Dispatch for its baseball coverage.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.