Martinez blanks Mets for three innings but Cardinals falter late, 5-3

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.—The first time Carlos Martinez pitched in a Grapefruit League game this year, he managed to get three outs from 10 hitters he faced and didn’t finish either the first or second innings. On Tuesday here, he blanked the New York Mets on two hits and two walks for three innings but the Cardinals’ second-line relief in Angel Rondon and Seth Elledge let a three-run lead get away in a five-run seventh as the Mets rallied for a 5-3 exhibition win.

The Cardinals had the bases loaded with nobody out in the ninth but Max Moroff popped up, Jose Rondon and Nolan Gorman, who was nothing for five, also popped up.

“I feel a lot better,” said Martinez, who said he made better use of his four-seam fastball Tuesday than he had before, to go with his cutter, slider and changeup.

Martinez’s outing was punctuated by a brilliant, diving stop and resultant throw from his knees by second baseman Matt Carpenter, who was playing in short right field, to retire cleanup man Dominic Smith with two runners on base to end the third.

“Great play by Carpenter,” said Martinez. “I understand that sometimes we need some plays like that. I’m comfortable with my teammates. I trust my teammates. And I know they can make plays like that. I really appreciate it.”