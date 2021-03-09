Martinez blanks Mets for three innings but Cardinals falter late, 5-3

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.—The first time Carlos Martinez pitched in a Grapefruit League game this year, he managed to get three outs from 10 hitters he faced and didn’t finish either the first or second innings. On Tuesday here, he blanked the New York Mets on two hits and two walks for three innings but the Cardinals’ second-line relief in Angel Rondon and Seth Elledge let a three-run lead get away in a five-run seventh as the Mets rallied for a 5-3 exhibition win.
The Cardinals had the bases loaded with nobody out in the ninth but Max Moroff popped up, Jose Rondon and Nolan Gorman, who was nothing for five, also popped up.
“I feel a lot better,” said Martinez, who said he made better use of his four-seam fastball Tuesday than he had before, to go with his cutter, slider and changeup.
Martinez’s outing was punctuated by a brilliant, diving stop and resultant throw from his knees by second baseman Matt Carpenter, who was playing in short right field, to retire cleanup man Dominic Smith with two runners on base to end the third.
“Great play by Carpenter,” said Martinez. “I understand that sometimes we need some plays like that. I’m comfortable with my teammates. I trust my teammates. And I know they can make plays like that. I really appreciate it.”
Martinez said for his next three or four starts this spring he would “keep working on my mind and my focus.” If there is an error committed behind him, which there wasn’t on Tuesday, “just forget about that and keep working hard,” he said.
“If I keep working like this, I’m going to be better and better. My next start, I’ll try to do five innings.”
When the season starts, Martinez said he hoped to go nine innings, or at least eight.
Williams is more 'aggressive'
Outfielder Justin Williams, who had just two hits this spring, ripped a single in a two-run second and hit a homer with the wind to left field, his opposite field, in the fourth.
Williams said one of his missions this spring was to be more aggressive at bat. “I’m going up there being aggressive until the pitch tells you otherwise, instead of being passive. I felt like I let pitches go by that I could drive,” said Williams.
Williams added that he drew on something that longtime big league outfielder Curtis Granderson once said about how to approach batting practice, i.e., swinging at the same pitches in the same fashion in BP that he would swing at in a game.
“It’s going to lead to muscle memory,” the lefthanded-batting Williams said. “I feel the smarter you are, it allows you to be more aggressive.”
There still is some confusion on whether Williams has any options left or not. If he doesn’t, then his chances to stick are better, as they are for shortstop Edmundo Sosa. The determination centers on whether the 2020 season counts as at least a 90-day season (which it actually wasn’t).
“I don’t know much about it,” said Williams. “I’m just trying to have fun.”
Shildt to hold Bader out another day
Preaching caution, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is giving center fielder Harrison Bader (forearm soreness) one more day off Tuesday. But, after a week to give his arm a rest, Bader is scheduled to be back in Wednesday’s lineup at West Palm Beach, Florida against the Washington Nationals.
“No blips,” said Shildt. “Everything is moving forward. Sometimes you give guys an extra day just to be super cautious so he’ll be in the lineup tomorrow.”
There will be plenty of pitching activity for the Cardinals on Wednesday. Miles Mikolas (shoulder soreness) is set to throw a bullpen session in Jupiter, Florida, at the Cardinals’ camp.
At West Palm Beach, not only will opening starter Jack Flaherty oppose the Washington Nationals in the regularly scheduled game, but reliever Jordan Hicks will face hitters from another team for the first time since June 22, 2019 when he pitches in a morning “B” game along with prospective starter John Gant and swingman Jake Woodford.
For the game here with the Mets, Shildt brought only one player officially classified as a regular in catcher Yadier Molina. Carpenter led off as he searched for his first hit. Carpenter fanned and grounded hard to first and is nothing for 13 now but he drew a nine-pitch walk in his final plate appearance.