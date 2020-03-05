Martinez blanks Nationals for five innings as Cardinals lead 7-0

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—The swagger is back. Cardinals righthander Carlos Martinez looked every bit the top-shelf starter he used to be Thursday night as he blanked the World Series champion Washington Nationals on three hits for five innings.
Troubled for the past couple of seasons by shoulder issues which turned him into a reliever--a good one at that--Martinez has reworked his body in the off-season and, so far, at least, has the equipment and panache he displayed in his All-Star years.
The first Cardinals pitcher to work five innings this spring, Martinez needed just 55 pitches and applauded his defense, notably shortstop Tommy Edman, who made two highlight plays. Martinez walked no one.
Edman also starred on the offensive end, banging a two-run homer off lefthander Sean Doolittle to highlight a three-run fifth inning, just as Andrew Knizner had hit a two-run bomb to cap a three-run second against lefthander Patrick Corbin.
The Cardinals led 7-0 in the sixth after Edman had slashed a run-scoring single off pitcher Ryan Harper's glove.
Knizner delivers
Young catcher Andrew Knizner, who spent a couple of months with the Cardinals in 2019, made his best impression of the spring Thursday night in the Cardinals’ second game of the day here.
Knizner, who had been hitting .118, smashed a long, two-run homer to left center in the second inning to highlight a three-run homer off tough Washington Nationals lefthander Tyler Corbin after Rangel Ravelo and Austin Dean had doubled.
While Knizner was serving as the designated hitter, catcher Matt Wieters threw out the Nationals’ Juan Soto trying to steal third for the second out of the second inning after Soto had opened the inning with a double.
Cardinals righthander Carlos Martinez looked sharp, allowing just two hits through four innings, helped along by smooth play to his left by shortstop Tommy Edman in the third. An appreciative Martinez doffed his hat and waved it in Edman’s direction.
Edman also started a nifty double play to take Martinez out of the fourth.
Cardinals’ lineup
1. Tommy Edman ss
2. Dylan Carlson rf
3. Matt Wieters c
4. Tyler O’Neill lf
5. Rangel Ravelo 1b
6. Austin Dean rf
7. Andrew Knizner dh
8. Max Schrock 2b
9. Edmundo Sosa 3b
RH Carlos Martinez p