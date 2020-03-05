Martinez blanks Nationals for five innings as Cardinals lead 7-0

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.—The swagger is back. Cardinals righthander Carlos Martinez looked every bit the top-shelf starter he used to be Thursday night as he blanked the World Series champion Washington Nationals on three hits for five innings.

Troubled for the past couple of seasons by shoulder issues which turned him into a reliever--a good one at that--Martinez has reworked his body in the off-season and, so far, at least, has the equipment and panache he displayed in his All-Star years.

The first Cardinals pitcher to work five innings this spring, Martinez needed just 55 pitches and applauded his defense, notably shortstop Tommy Edman, who made two highlight plays. Martinez walked no one.

Edman also starred on the offensive end, banging a two-run homer off lefthander Sean Doolittle to highlight a three-run fifth inning, just as Andrew Knizner had hit a two-run bomb to cap a three-run second against lefthander Patrick Corbin.

The Cardinals led 7-0 in the sixth after Edman had slashed a run-scoring single off pitcher Ryan Harper's glove.

Knizner delivers