Martinez dials up the swagger, blanks Mets for six innings in 3-0 Cardinals win

Matt Carpenter batted fourth and played second. Carpenter started a double play with Rondon and hit two balls hard to center field, one to the warning track and popped up, dropping to .030.

Jake Woodford followed Martinez with two scoreless innings and Jordan Hicks, pitching his first ninth inning since June, 2019, when he hurt his elbow,

One reserve player who isn’t starting but who is earning points is catcher Dennis Ortega, who has improved defensively this spring. “He made a couple of blocks the other day late in the game that were really, really amazing, quite honestly,” said Shildt.

“And he made a throw from his knees yesterday that was really impressive.”

The Venezuelan product, 23, has not played above Class A yet.

Shildt admitted he has started the process of telling selected players of the roles he expects them to fill this season. That will will branch out, in some instances, to whether they will be on the opening-day club or prepare to be ready at the alternate site or Memphis, when called upon. .