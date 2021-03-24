Martinez dials up the swagger, blanks Mets for six innings in 3-0 Cardinals win

JUPITER, Fla.—Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, whose extra men helped pull off a three-run rally to tie Tuesday’s game, took a longer look at some of the players fighting for jobs Wednesday against the New York Mets.
He surely liked what he saw of 28-year-old former independent league first baseman John Nogowski, who, starting in left field for the first time, homered, singled and walked in three plate appearances besides spearing a liner hit his way by burly Pete Alonso. Nogowski has a club-high 11 runs batted in for the spring.
But also what must have brought a smile to Shildt's face was watching Carlos Martinez, facing the Mets for the fourth time in succession, show his former swagger and execute a variety of pitches as he clearly enjoyed himself in a six-inning shutout effort. Martinez struck out five and gave up only four hits while throwing 89 pitches, employing a four-seam and two-seam fastball, cutter, slider and changeup.
Lefthanded-batting outfielder Justin Williams, who came into the game late, singled home two runs off lefthanded reliever Jerry Blevins in the eighth.
Austin Dean, who cracked a two-run homer on Tuesday and who was hitting .321 with seven RBIs, started in right field and finished at first base but struck out three times. And Jose Rondon, who tied the game with a single on Tuesday and was batting .316, was at shortstop.
Matt Carpenter batted fourth and played second. Carpenter started a double play with Rondon and hit two balls hard to center field, one to the warning track and popped up, dropping to .030.
Jake Woodford followed Martinez with two scoreless innings and Jordan Hicks, pitching his first ninth inning since June, 2019, when he hurt his elbow,
One reserve player who isn’t starting but who is earning points is catcher Dennis Ortega, who has improved defensively this spring. “He made a couple of blocks the other day late in the game that were really, really amazing, quite honestly,” said Shildt.
“And he made a throw from his knees yesterday that was really impressive.”
The Venezuelan product, 23, has not played above Class A yet.
Shildt admitted he has started the process of telling selected players of the roles he expects them to fill this season. That will will branch out, in some instances, to whether they will be on the opening-day club or prepare to be ready at the alternate site or Memphis, when called upon. .
With Bader out, and the Cardinals scheduled off twice in the first nine days of the season, that would suggest they might keep an extra outfielder and go with five extra players, giving them 13 position players and 13 pitchers on a 26-man squad. “There’s a good chance,” said Shildt of that 13-13 breakdown.
Cardinals lineup
1. Dylan Carlson cf
2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Matt Carpenter 2b
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Austin Dean rf
7. John Nogowski lf
8. Jose Rondon ss
9. Carlos Martinez p
New York lineup
1. Brandon Nimmo cf
2. Francisco Lindor ss
3. Michael Conforto rf
4. Pete Alonso 1b
5. Dominic Smith lf
6. Jeff McNeil 2b
7. J.D. Davis dh
8. James McCann c
9. Luis Guillorme 3b
RH Corey Oswalt p