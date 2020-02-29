Carlson reaches bases three more times, scores twice as Cards lead 6-3

JUPITER, Fla.—There still are three more weeks of exhibition games to be played, which is a significant period of time. But if Dylan Carlson continues anything close to his current pace, the 21-year-old non-roster outfielder will be hard to keep off the Cardinals' club.

Carlton walked, singled and scored and doubled and scored in his first three plate appearances on Saturday. That extended his run to eight of consecutive plate appearances in which he has reached base.

His double to right in the seventh keyed a three-run rally that broke a tie with the Washington Nationals and pushed the Cardinals ahead 6-3. Carlson is seven for 13 with four walks in the first week's worth of Grapefruit League games. dman, who had been one for 15, singled in a run for the second time in the game, to highlight the inning.

MARTINEZ FIRES THREE NO-HIT FRAMES

Carlos Martinez didn't light up the radar gun in his first start with the Cardinals this spring. But, sporting a fastball between 92 and 94 miles an hour, he no-hit the Washington Nationals for three innings Saturday.