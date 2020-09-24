Martinez goes on injured list, will miss rest of season and likely playoffs, too

Martinez had a dazzling spring training appearance in West Palm Beach, Fla., against the World Series champion Washington Nationals the night of Shildt’s engagement party at the ball park there. And Shildt, on Thursday night, recalling Martinez’s spring, said, “We really did have a lot high hopes. (He) threw a lot of time and energy into it. He had a really good spring, a lot of positives.

“He just couldn’t get off on the right foot. But you don’t want to minimize the fact—nor make an excuse—but this guy was affected by COVID probably more than anybody in this league and at one point was just concerned about his own personal well-being and livelihood.

“It’s kind of hard to come back from that and not get to pitch a whole lot. People wonder why his stuff wasn’t the same. Who knows? But (the COVID effect) could be a contributing factor. The guy was hooked to IVs for multiple days.”

Shildt first managed Martinez in 2012 at Springfield. “I appreciate very much what he’s invested recently in his career and you always want to see that return on the investment," Shildt said.

Hudson news will not be ‘fantastic’