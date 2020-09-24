Martinez goes on injured list, will miss rest of season and likely playoffs, too

Carlos Martinez, officially, has thrown his last ball for the regular season and there is very little chance he would reappear even if the Cardinals made a long playoff run—if they run into the playoffs at all.
Martinez was diagnosed Thursday with the dreaded (left) oblique strain suffered while facing his final hitter Wednesday in a 12-3 debacle in Kansas City in which he allowed eight runs. The 29-year-old righthander was placed on the 10-day injured list and Johan Oviedo, who was going to be brought up on Sunday, joined the club a few days early and will work out of the bullpen during the five-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers, which begins on Thursday night at Busch Stadium.
Manager Mike Shildt, discussing Martinez’s situation, said he wouldn’t “absolutely assume” that Martinez could not pitch any more this season. “But it’s not favorable,” Shildt said. “Even if we make that deep run, it’s not likely.”
Pitchers routinely are a month or more with such an injury.
“It’s clearly impactful for him the next several weeks. We’re not anticipating him doing a lot of anything," Shildt said.
Martinez, a two-time All-Star, made one start before the COVID-19 outbreak hit the club and four starts afterward. None of them was particularly good, notably the final one, but Shildt noted that Martinez was hit harder than most by the virus.
Martinez had a dazzling spring training appearance in West Palm Beach, Fla., against the World Series champion Washington Nationals the night of Shildt’s engagement party at the ball park there. And Shildt, on Thursday night, recalling Martinez’s spring, said, “We really did have a lot high hopes. (He) threw a lot of time and energy into it. He had a really good spring, a lot of positives.
“He just couldn’t get off on the right foot. But you don’t want to minimize the fact—nor make an excuse—but this guy was affected by COVID probably more than anybody in this league and at one point was just concerned about his own personal well-being and livelihood.
“It’s kind of hard to come back from that and not get to pitch a whole lot. People wonder why his stuff wasn’t the same. Who knows? But (the COVID effect) could be a contributing factor. The guy was hooked to IVs for multiple days.”
Shildt first managed Martinez in 2012 at Springfield. “I appreciate very much what he’s invested recently in his career and you always want to see that return on the investment," Shildt said.
Hudson news will not be ‘fantastic’
No official word has down yet concerning Dakota Hudson’s strained right elbow but surgery seems a very probable option. Shildt said, “The medical team will make a more formal announcement. There’s a lot of moving parts. There’s opinions still being weighed. I’d like to be able to tell you it’s fantastic news but I can’t say that’s going to be the case.”
DeJong (0 for 15 and 1 for 26) dropped to seventh
Shildt made a bold lineup move, dropping Paul DeJong from fourth to seventh. DeJong hadn’t had a hit in his previous 15 at-bats and was one for 26.
Tommy Edman made a rare start in left field with the balance of the outfield Dylan Carlson in center and Dexter Fowler n right against Brewers ace righthander Corbin Burnes, who will be opposed by stylish Cardinals lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim.
The Cardinals need to win to hang onto second place in the National League Central Division. They are in a virtual tie with Cincinnati and one game ahead of Milwaukee. But Cincinnati is off Thursday before starting a three-game series on Friday at Minnesota.
Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina starts the night two hits shy of 2,000 for his career. Third baseman Matt Carpenter will hit fourth for the Cardinals and former Cardinals infielder Jedd Gyorko will bat cleanup for the Brewers.
Cardinals lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman lf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Matt Carpenter 3b
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Brad Miller dh
7. Paul DeJong ss
8. Dexter Fowler rf
9. Dylan Carlson cf
LH Kwang Hyun Kim p
Milwaukee lineup
1. Avisail Garcia cf
2. Christian Yelich lf
3. Ryan Braun dh
4. Jedd Gyorko 1b
5. Keston Hiura 2b
6. Tyrone Taylor rf
7. Orlando Arcia ss
8. Luis Urias 3b
9. Jacob Nottingham c
RH Corbin Burnes p
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.