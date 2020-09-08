Martinez, in first start after tough bout with coronavirus, is roughed up by Twins

Astudillo went to third and Donaldson, who homered as the final man to face Martinez in the latter’s stint in Minnesota, smacked a slider for a three-run homer into the visitors’ bullpen in left. It was Donaldson’s third homer of the season.

"Sometimes. something happens," Martinez said. "A ground ball (that could have been) a double play. . . that happened. After that, I had really, really good focus and tried to get another ground ball. But that slider was a little bit up. Something happens when you are trying to be a great, great pitcher."

Beefy catcher Astudillo doubled over the lead of leaping center fielder Harrison Bader with two out in the fourth and scored on Luis Arraez's single to right where Lane Thomas chose not to make a play on the slow-moving Astudillo at the plate. That was it for Martinez, who was replaced by righthander Jake Woodford.

Woodford escaped that inning but allowed Nelson's Cruz's 14th homer, a 402-foot drive to the Cardinals' bullpen in right center in the fifth, not far from where Texas outfielder Cruz missed connections with what became a David Freese triple some nine years ago in Game 6 of the World Series.