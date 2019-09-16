Cardinals closer Carlos Martinez returned to the team Monday afternoon and said he was cleared to pitch and prepared to work out of the bullpen against Washington if needed.
Martinez missed Sunday’s game after spending Saturday night in a hospital, where he was told a combination of asthma and allergies triggered his breathing difficulties.
“I feel better today and the doctor gave me the green light to pitch,” he said.
Martinez first have breathing trouble during the team’s series against Colorado in Denver last week. He said he felt tightness in his chest and had to breathe through his mouth.
The problem continued upon returning to St. Louis, so he decided to seek treatment. Martinez said he was unaware that he had asthma.
“It was asthma and allergies I got in Colorado, so that combination was really bad for me,” he said. “It was the first time I’ve gone through something like this. Last year I had something similar but nothing like this.”
Martinez said he went to the hospital after Saturday's game and was released Sunday afternoon.
With him unavailable, manager Mike Shildt turned to John Gant to start the ninth inning with the Cardinals leading Milwaukee 4-3. Gant walked the bases loaded before leaving with one out.
Tyler Webb recorded one out before Junior Fernandez entered to face Ryan Braun, who hit a 3-2 pitch for a grand slam.
"Of course, I wanted to be on the field," Martinez said. "Watching my teammates on the TV wasn't an easy situation for me. That's why I came here today. I wanted to recover as fast as possible so I can be on the field with them."
Martinez said the whole thing was a frightening experience because of the uncertainty surrounding his symptoms.
"You start thinking about all the people who love you and it was a really difficult situation, so I was real scared," he said.
Cards' lineup unchanged
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt will go with the same lineup for the fourth consecutive day as the Cardinals seek to rebound from Sunday's painful loss in the first game of a three-game series against Washington at Busch Stadium tonight.
They will face Stephen Strasburg, who enters with a 17-6 record and 3.49 ERA. He beat the Cardinals 2-1 in his only start against them this season May 2 in Washington.
The Cardinals' starting position players have hit .302 against Strasburg over their careers. Marcell Ozuna has hit .317 with two home runs.
Tommy Edman gets another start at third base in place of Matt Carpenter, who has not started since the final game at Colorado last week. Dakota Hudson is on the mound for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals start the day with a two-game lead over the Cubs in the NL Central and a three-game lead over the Brewers. The Cubs begin a series with Cincinnati in Chicago and the Brewers begin a series with San Diego in Milwaukee.
Cardinals' lineup:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Dakota Hudson, P
Nationals' lineup
1. Trea Turner, SS
2. Adam Easter, RF
3. Anthony Rendon, 3B
4. Juan Soto, LF
5. Asdrubal Cabrera, 2B
6. Ryan Zimmerman, 1B
7. Victor Robles, CF
8. Yan Gomes, C
9. Stephen Strasburg, P