Martinez touched for Donaldson's three-run homer as Twins lead Cardinals 4-0

Righthander Carlos Martinez, whose first—and only--start for the Cardinals this season came in a 6-3 loss at Minnesota on July 28, got another look at the Twins on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium.

For a while, everyone liked the view.

Martinez, who hadn’t pitched since late July as one of the 10 Cardinals players who had been affected by the coronavirus, walked one and fanned two in two hitless innings.

But, in the third inning, ninth-place hitter Williams Astudillo singled to right with one out and Luis Arraez singled under the glove of shortstop Paul DeJong, who was at the second-base bag hoping to start a double play.

Astudillo went to third and Josh Donaldson, who homered as the final man to face Martinez in the latter’s 3 2/3 inning stint in Minnesota, smacked a three-run homer into the visitors’ bullpen in left. It was Donaldson’s third of the season.

Martinez got into further trouble when Nelson Cruz walked and Eddie Rosario doubled with two out but Martinez retired Miguel Sano on a groundout to end the inning.