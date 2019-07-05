SAN FRANCISCO • The Cardinals’ Jose Martinez starred as a designated hitter in Seattle earlier this week and now finds himself in right field again Friday night as the Cardinals return to National League play against the San Francisco Giants in their final series before the All-Star break.
Martinez, who was five for 12 with two homers at Seattle, will hit second behind instant hero Tommy Edman, who will be at third base. "Our little silent assassin," manager Mike Shildt called him.
Dexter Fowler, who hit a home run in Seattle on Thursday, will man center field in Oracle Park, which has a huge outfield in right and center. But the Cardinals have a sinkerballer going in Dakota Hudson so fly balls may not be an issue and Harrison Bader won’t play center, at least at the startd of the game.
“If (Hudson) is up (with the ball), probably not good for us,” Shildt said. “We’ll go with a good infield defense, which we have. Those guys, Dexter and Jose, have done an admirable job in the outfield. We’ll get the lead and get Harry out there and bring it home.”
Matt Wieters, who had a big day on Thursday with a home run and a game-saving play on a potential wild pitch, will catch for a second day in succession as Yadier Molina, who has not been advertised as being hurt, rests.
Shildt said, “Yadi’s OK. Giving him an extra day, just being smart about it. Wieters has been playing well. Trying to take care of everybody.”
Molina is one for his last 11 and has knocked in only three runs since he returned on June 11 from a right thumb tendon strain.
The Cardinals’ bench will have a bit of a different look. Lefthanded-hitting Rangel Ravelo, batting .323 at Memphis with nine homers and 18 doubles, has been recalled and right-hitting Lane Thomas has been sent back. Ravelo was one for six in an earlier trial with the Cardinals while Thomas was four for 13 in two trips to the big leagues this year.
Memphis catcher Andrew Knizner, who was with the Cardinals for a while this year, has been added to the Pacific Coast League All-Star squad to replace Ravelo for the game in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday. Memphis’ Jake Woodford, the top votegetter among pitchers, will start the game for the PCL.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Tommy Edman 3b
2. Jose Martinez rf
3. Paul DeJong ss
4. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
5. Tyler O’Neill lf
6. Dexter Fowler cf
7. Matt Wieters c
8. Kolten Wong 2b
9. Dakota Hudson p
GIANTS LINEUP
1. Brandon Belt lf
2. Buster Posey c
3. Pablo Sandoval 1b
4. Alex Dickerson lf
5. Evan Longoria 3b
6. Brandon Crawford ss
7. Kevin Pillar cf
8. Joe Panik 2b
9. Drew Pomeranz p