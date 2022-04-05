 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matz blanks Marlins for 6 2/3 innings: Goldschmidt finishes spring season at .500 and Cardinals at 9-5

  • 0
St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals

The Cardinals' Steven Matz pitches in the first inning of an exhibition game against the Washington Nationals on Monday, March 21, 2022, at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

JUPITER, Fla. — Paul Goldschmidt, who was nothing for one with a sacrifice fly, finished with precisely a .500 spring average and four homers compared to three strikeouts.

Left-handed pitcher Steven Matz finished with 6 2/3 scoreless innings. And the Cardinals finished with a 9-5 exhibition record after a 7-0 win over the Miami Marlins. 

Doubles by Tommy Edman, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado led to two third-inning runs. It was Edman's second hit of the spring in gd

Meantime, Matz held the Marlins to two hits and walked one while throwing 75 pitches. The lone walk, in the seventh, was erased by a double play started by Matz himself.

Matz will be the Cardinals’ third starter on Sunday against Pittsburgh, which will be in St. Louis for four games, starting on Thursday.  Giovanny Gallegos, Jake Woodford and Class A left-hander Alfredo Ruiz finished up.

Gallegos got the final out of the seventh. Woodford, who had been pitching mostly starters' innings this spring, worked a perfect eighth.    

People are also reading…

Class A outfielder Darlin Moquette tripled in a run and scored another in the Cardinals' three-run eighth. Lafayette High product Wade Stauss, a Class A catcher,  dropped a triple into left to key a two-run ninth. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News