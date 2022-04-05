Matz blanks Marlins for 6 2/3 innings: Goldschmidt finishes spring season at .500 and Cardinals at 9-5

JUPITER, Fla. — Paul Goldschmidt, who was nothing for one with a sacrifice fly, finished with precisely a .500 spring average and four homers compared to three strikeouts.

Left-handed pitcher Steven Matz finished with 6 2/3 scoreless innings. And the Cardinals finished with a 9-5 exhibition record after a 7-0 win over the Miami Marlins.

Doubles by Tommy Edman, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado led to two third-inning runs. It was Edman's second hit of the spring in gd

Meantime, Matz held the Marlins to two hits and walked one while throwing 75 pitches. The lone walk, in the seventh, was erased by a double play started by Matz himself.

Matz will be the Cardinals’ third starter on Sunday against Pittsburgh, which will be in St. Louis for four games, starting on Thursday. Giovanny Gallegos, Jake Woodford and Class A left-hander Alfredo Ruiz finished up.

Gallegos got the final out of the seventh. Woodford, who had been pitching mostly starters' innings this spring, worked a perfect eighth.

Class A outfielder Darlin Moquette tripled in a run and scored another in the Cardinals' three-run eighth. Lafayette High product Wade Stauss, a Class A catcher, dropped a triple into left to key a two-run ninth.

