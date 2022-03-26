Matz is no match against Marlins in 9-2 Cardinals loss

JUPITER, Fla.—Steven Matz was introduced to the Cardinals’ television audience Saturday. His first outing, featuring two scoreless innings, had been on the road against Washington. His second outing, against Roger Dean Stadium co-tenant Miami, bore no resemblance.

The lefthander was victimized by a couple of ground ball singles and a bloop in the first inning. He also was victimized by a three-run homer to dead center by Jesus Aguilar. Matz threw 33 pitches in the inning but not enough to finish the inning as he gained two outs but gave up six runs. According to spring training rules, he was allowed to come back out for the second inning and he was much better, fanning two, including Aguilar, as he got through the second inning with just 21 pitches.

Though Paul Goldschmidt walloped his second homer of the spring, the Cardinals never really rebounded. Johan Oviedo, after a perfect third, was touched up for three runs in the next two innings and the Cardinals yielded to the Marlins 9-2.

Relief ace Giovanny Gallegos made his first spring appearance for the Cardinals and threw two fly ball outs and whiffed one batter in the seventh inning. Kodi Whitley struck out two in a scoreless eighth and Jake Walsh, after being hammered in his previous outing, fanned two in a scoreless Marlins ninth. Cardinals pitchers struck out at least one batter in every inning, totaling 12 for the game.

Yepez, serving as the designated hitter, drove in a run in the Cardinals' seventh with a line single to left.

