Mets' deGrom, Scherzer get the best of Cardinals 7-3

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla—Sunday’s Cardinals’ exhibition against the New York Mets’ high-powered tandem of Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer didn’t go any better than one might expect.

Harrison Bader had two hits and a run batted again off deGrom and Dylan Carlson doubled off deGrom. Alec Burleson singled off each and there was a late, long homer by Anderson Tejeda homer, but the Cardinals’ youth-laden lineup mustered little else in a 7-3 exhibition loss.

deGrom and Scherzer worked a collective nine innings and fanned 12, five by deGrom in three frames and seven by Scherzer in six innings although Scherzer allowed a long homer to right by backup infielder Tejeda in the ninth.

Righhanders Dakota Hudson and Jake Woodford pitched three innings apiece for the Cardinals. Hudson permitted four runs—all on homers—including a three-run, opposite-field drive to right by backup catcher Tomas Nido in the second inning.

In the third, Francisco Lindor lined the first of his two home runs to right field. The wind was blowing that way but hard contact was made by Lindor, who had a reading of 107.7 mph off the bat and Pete Alonso on an earlier double, registered at 110.3 exit velocity.

Woodford allowed one run in three innings but escaped a bases-loaded spot in the fifth by inducing veteran designated hitter Robinson Cano to hit into a double play

Outfield prospect Burleson singled in the second off deGrom for his first hit in 16 at-bats this spring. He singled off Scherzer in the seventh.

Infielder Nolan Gorman, one of the Cardinals’ top prospects, was unable to play because of lower back tightness. Gorman, who is two for 16 this spring, is listed as day to day.

Former Mets catcher Ali Sanchez doubled off Scherzer in the seventh, driving in Burleson with the Cardinals’ second run.

Matthew Liberatore, the Cardinals’ top pitching prospect, worked the final two innings, surrendering a long, two-run homer in the seventh by Lindor on a misplaced fastball after Liberatore had walked the leadoff man.

The Cardinals’ spring record is 5-3 with seven games remaining.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.