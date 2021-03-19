Mets jump to big, early lead but Cardinals cut it to 7-3 in sixth

O'Neill only starting OF to produce this spring

This was an outfielders’ day for the Cardinals’ lineup, meaning that Tyler O’Neill, Bader and Carlson all were in the lineup behind Martinez while the regular infield, except for third baseman Nolan Arenado, remained behind in Jupiter, Florida, at the Cardinals’ spring training base.

The outfield’s production, or lack of same, has been a big topic ever since Marcell Ozuna left before last season. O’Neill has been the only one of the three to break out this spring as he has been the Cardinals’ top hitter at .481 on 13 for 27.

Bader, who missed a week with forearm soreness, is at .150 and Carlson at .192 although manager Mike Shildt said he saw progress from both.

Carlson, thought of as a top-of-the-lineup hitter when spring began, has been hitting down in the lineup most of the spring with Paul Goldschmidt moved up to second behind Tommy Edman. Shildt said, “I don’t know where Dylan’s going to end up hitting but he’s a guy who could hit about anywhere, which means we have the strength of a good offensive club.”

Carlson hit second ahead of Arenado on Friday, with Bader sixth. Andrew Knizner handled Martinez for the first time.