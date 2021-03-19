Mets jump to big, early lead but Cardinals cut it to 7-3 in sixth

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.—The Cardinals have played well through most of their first 16 spring training games but Friday's fray with the New York Mets was not one of them, at least not the first half of it.
Starter Carlos Martinez was erratic and wasn't able to finish the first inning although he returned to pitch into the fourth. He didn't get a lot of help either from his defense or the wind blowing to right field.
The defense, normally solid, was a little loose as rght fielder Dylan Carlson and center fielder Harrison Bader failed to flag down a fly ball that became a double. Shortstop Edmundo Sosa, after fielding a ground ball, slipped and threw late and off-line to the plate as a run scored. A grounder scooted under the glove of first baseman John Nogowski. Bader did make a sliding catch to take a hit away from Kevin Pillar later in the game.
And the Cardinals had only one tainted hit, by Nogowski, through five innings as they trailed 7-0, four of the runs courtesy of a grand slam by new acquisition Francisco Lindor off Tommy Parsons, who was scored on for the first time all spring. Martinez, who did not necessarily agreeing with umpire David Rackley's interpretation of the strike zone, allowed five of the runs.
But the Cardinals rallied for three runs in the sixth on pinch hitter Max Moroff's two-run homer and a run-scoring double by another reserve infielder, Evan Mendoza.
O'Neill only starting OF to produce this spring
This was an outfielders’ day for the Cardinals’ lineup, meaning that Tyler O’Neill, Bader and Carlson all were in the lineup behind Martinez while the regular infield, except for third baseman Nolan Arenado, remained behind in Jupiter, Florida, at the Cardinals’ spring training base.
The outfield’s production, or lack of same, has been a big topic ever since Marcell Ozuna left before last season. O’Neill has been the only one of the three to break out this spring as he has been the Cardinals’ top hitter at .481 on 13 for 27.
Bader, who missed a week with forearm soreness, is at .150 and Carlson at .192 although manager Mike Shildt said he saw progress from both.
Carlson, thought of as a top-of-the-lineup hitter when spring began, has been hitting down in the lineup most of the spring with Paul Goldschmidt moved up to second behind Tommy Edman. Shildt said, “I don’t know where Dylan’s going to end up hitting but he’s a guy who could hit about anywhere, which means we have the strength of a good offensive club.”
Carlson hit second ahead of Arenado on Friday, with Bader sixth. Andrew Knizner handled Martinez for the first time.
This was the Cardinals’ third and final game here this spring against the Mets and Martinez started all of them. In seven innings over the two previous starts, he has given up two runs and seven hits in seven innings, walking three and striking out six.
Relievers Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos also were scheduled to pitch Friday, along with young lefthander Matthew Liberatore. Staff ace Jack Flaherty, who will get the opener in Cincinnati on April 1, next will start on Monday at Jupiter against Miami.
Kim could pitch in Florida
Lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, recovered from back stiffness, is slated to pitch another bullpen session on Saturday and Shildt said it was “highly likely” that Kim would be able to pitch in a game before the team leaves Florida in 10 days.
“He’s going at a good pace,” Shildt said. But he added he didn’t think it “probable” that Kim would be starting in the first week of the season.
Cardinals lineup
1—Matt Carpenter 2b
2. Dylan Carlson rf
3. Nolan Arenado 3b
4. Tyler O’Neill lf
5. Andrew Knizner c
6. Harrison Bader cf
7. Edmundo Sosa ss
8. John Nogowski 1b
9. Carlos Martinez p
New York lineup