Mets tattoo Martinez as they beat Cardinals 7-3; Cecil leaves with hamstring injury

After spinning five scoreless innings on Thursday night against Washington, Martinez labored through a 31-pitch first inning in which he hit a batter, walked another and allowed two runs, which were driven in on singles by J.D. Davis and former Cardinal Matt Adams, back in the New York lineup after some heart-related irregularities.

Davis then walloped a two-run homer in the third after a double by Robinson Cano. In the second, Martinez had thrown eight strikes in eight pitches but he threw only 11 strikes out of 18 pitches in the third as his location continued to be spotty.

Jeff McNeil's two-out run-scoring single finished Martinez in the fourth at 73 pitches but another run came home on Cano's hit off John Brebbia, who has not had a good spring.

It wasn't for lack of stuff Wednesday. Martinez, throwing as hard as 96 mph, did strike out six in 3 2/3 frames.

Dexter Fowler went hitless again, dropping to two for 29 for the spring.

Fowler, Molina back in lineup