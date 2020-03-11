Mets tattoo Martinez in 7-3 win over Cardinals' Cecil leaves with hamstring injury

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The New York Mets tattooed Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez for five runs in the first four innings Wednesday en route to a 7-3 exhibition game romp behind starter Jacob deGrom. Besides the game, the Cardinals also lost reliever Brett Cecil with a hamstring injury he suffered while facing his second hitter.
The Mets allowed just five hits, two of them homers. Matt Carpenter hit his second off deGrom in the fourth and Lane Thomas his third in the eighth off Brad Brach but pinch-hitter Harrison Bader fanned to leave the bases loaded in the eighth. It was Bader's 13th strikeout in 32 at-bats.
Martinez came out of the game after 3 2/3 innings. Star-crossed lefthander Cecil left after facing two hitters.
Cecil, oft sidelined in his first three seasons with the Cardinals including missing last season with carpal tunnel syndrome, struck out the first man he faced. But he bent over at the knees after he went to cover first on a grounder to first baseman John Nogowski, stopping short of the bag when his hamstring apparently grabbed.
Shildt called the injury of "some significance. It's going to require him to miss time.
"He has just not been able to get through a spring."
Cecil's velocity had reached 88 and 89, his highest of the spring. "Everything was sharper today," said Shildt. "Today was the sharpest he's been. Unfortunate."
After deGrom worked 3 1/3 hitless innings, Matt Carpenter poled an opposite-field drive to left atop an awning over a bourbon bar. "The whole body of work by Carpenter today was a good indicator," said Shildt.
Carpenter hit a ball hard for an out in his first at-bat, then homered, then walks. "Vintage Carp," said Shildt.
Martinez labors
After spinning five scoreless innings on Thursday night against Washington, Martinez labored through a 31-pitch first inning in which he hit a batter, walked another and allowed two runs, which were driven in on singles by J.D. Davis and former Cardinal Matt Adams, back in the New York lineup after some heart-related irregularities.
Davis then walloped a two-run homer in the third after a double by Robinson Cano. In the second, Martinez had thrown eight strikes in eight pitches but he threw only 11 strikes out of 18 pitches in the third as his location continued to be spotty, though his pitches were moving.
Jeff McNeil's two-out run-scoring single finished Martinez in the fourth at 73 pitches but another run came home on Cano's hit off John Brebbia, who has not had a good spring.
It wasn't for lack of stuff Wednesday. Martinez, throwing as hard as 96 mph, did strike out six in 3 2/3 frames. He seemed to throw harder after a visit from pitching coach Mike Maddux in the first inning.
"His stuff was as good as it's been all spring," Shildt said. "He clearly had more success the last time out with Washington. I loved all pitches. He had life to them. I was just a matter of corralling them a little."
Martinez said, "I'm feeling good. I'm feeling 100 percent right now. Right now I don't care about the runs. I don't care about anything on the field. I care about my arm. I feel good. I feel ready."
Dexter Fowler went hitless again, dropping to two for 29 for the spring.
Fowler, Molina back in lineup
Fowler and Yadier Molina, both of whom missed the Cardinals' two-game excursion to Fort Myers, Fla., are back in the lineup Wednesday as part of a premier pitching matchup involving Carlos Martinez of the Cardinals and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets.
Martinez pitched five scoreless innings against Washington in in his most recent start and has a 1.93 earned run average for 9 1/3 spring innings.
Third baseman Matt Carpenter is on the trip, as well outfielders Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas. Second baseman Kolten Wong still is resting a bruised calf suffered when he was hit by a pitch on Sunday.
Cardinals' lineup:
1. Dexter Fowler rf
2. Matt Carpenter 3b
3. Yadier Molina c
4. Tyler O'Neill dh
5. Austin Dean lf
6. Max Schrock 2b
7. Lane Thomas cf
8. Edmundo Sosa ss
9. John Nogowski 1b
RH Carlos Martinez p