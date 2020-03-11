Mets tattoo Martinez in 7-3 win over Cardinals' Cecil leaves with hamstring injury

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The New York Mets tattooed Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez for five runs in the first four innings Wednesday en route to a 7-3 exhibition game romp behind starter Jacob deGrom. Besides the game, the Cardinals also lost reliever Brett Cecil with a hamstring injury he suffered while facing his second hitter.

The Mets allowed just five hits, two of them homers. Matt Carpenter hit his second off deGrom in the fourth and Lane Thomas his third in the eighth off Brad Brach but pinch-hitter Harrison Bader fanned to leave the bases loaded in the eighth. It was Bader's 13th strikeout in 32 at-bats.

Martinez came out of the game after 3 2/3 innings. Star-crossed lefthander Cecil left after facing two hitters.

Cecil, oft sidelined in his first three seasons with the Cardinals including missing last season with carpal tunnel syndrome, struck out the first man he faced. But he bent over at the knees after he went to cover first on a grounder to first baseman John Nogowski, stopping short of the bag when his hamstring apparently grabbed.

Shildt called the injury of "some significance. It's going to require him to miss time.

"He has just not been able to get through a spring."