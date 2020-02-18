Mikolas to miss opening weeks of regular season after receiving treatment for flexor strain

JUPITER, Fla. — A year after he was the opening day starter for the Cardinals, Miles Mikolas will start the regular season on the injured list and could have his season debut delayed by as much as a month.

Mikolas received a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday morning into his right arm and around the ailing flexor tendon. He has been prescribed rest for the next three to four weeks. He will be able to participate during the non-throwing drills of spring training. He will be evaluated in mid-March to determine if he can begin a throwing program and use the minor-league spring training to ramp up to be ready to join the rotation at some point, possibly in late April.

"Just realized it was necessary," manager Mike Shildt said as he confirmed the treatment plan. "Gives us a better chance to get him off to a healthy start and get what he's dealing with behind him. That's where we are."

Mikolas received a PRP injection at the end of this past season and was also prescribed rest at that time. He felt a return of the discomfort as he threw with greater intensity with the official start of spring training.