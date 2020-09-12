Miller homer sparks two-run fourth as Cards give Hudson 2-1 lead

After scoring just one run with five hits in their previous 12 innings, the Cardinals pushed across two runs in the fourth inning Saturday night at Busch Stadium to move ahead of the Cincinnati Reds 2-1. But they could have had more.

Brad Miller tied the count at 1-1 with a stout clout of 446 feet to dead center off Cincinnati starter Tejay Antone.

Paul DeJong then walked, Matt Carpenter singled and Austin Dean walked to load the bases with nobody out.

Second baseman Freddy Galvis made a diving stop to take a hit away from Matt Wieters, who was facing reliever Lucas Sims. although DeJong scored the go-ahead run. Harrison Bader walked to reload the bases with one out but Kolten Wong flied to short center and Tommy Edman flied to not much deeper center.

Dakota Hudson, though he allowed a run in the third after walking the bases loaded, had a no-hitter through five.

Hudson, who had won his previous two decisions after dropping his first two, went through the Reds in order in the first two innings striking out both Brian Goodwin and Galvis in the second.