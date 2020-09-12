Miller homer sparks two-run fourth as Cards give Hudson 2-1 lead

After scoring just one run with five hits in their previous 12 innings, the Cardinals pushed across two runs in the fourth inning Saturday night at Busch Stadium to move ahead of the Cincinnati Reds 2-1. But they could have had more.
Brad Miller tied the count at 1-1 with a stout clout of 446 feet to dead center off Cincinnati starter Tejay Antone.
Paul DeJong then walked, Matt Carpenter singled and Austin Dean walked to load the bases with nobody out.
Second baseman Freddy Galvis made a diving stop to take a hit away from Matt Wieters, who was facing reliever Lucas Sims. although DeJong scored the go-ahead run. Harrison Bader walked to reload the bases with one out but Kolten Wong flied to short center and Tommy Edman flied to not much deeper center.
Dakota Hudson, though he allowed a run in the third after walking the bases loaded, had a no-hitter through five.
Hudson, who had won his previous two decisions after dropping his first two, went through the Reds in order in the first two innings striking out both Brian Goodwin and Galvis in the second.
But, suddenly he walked the bottom three hitters in the Reds’ order to start the Cincinnati third. Then, Hudson rallied. Shogo Akiyama’s forceout grounder scored a run but Hudson dodged a bigger number when he induced Nick Castellanos to ground into a double play started by third baseman Matt Carpenter.
Tommy Edman got an infield single for the Cardinals in the first and stole his second base of the season. But Brad Miller grounded out to end the inning.
The Cardinals left another runner in scoring position in the second after Austin Dean, getting his first Cardinals start, doubled and Matt Wieters walked with two out. Harrison Bader took strike three from rookie Tejay Antone for the third out.
