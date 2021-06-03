Miller replaces Webb in Cardinals' bullpen; injury list run may force Mozeliak to look outside the organization for depth

The immediate help for the Cardinals’ pitching staff was that lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller (foot injury) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday night and fellow lefthanded reliever Tyler Webb, who never got untracked this season, has been designated for assignment.
Webb, in 16 1/3 innings over 22 games, had an earned run average of 13.22 but the more telling statistic was that he had walked 19, averaging more than one free pass per inning.
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak, remembering Webb’s 2.08 ERA in the shortened 2020 season and 66 appearances in the 2019 division title-winning season, said he hoped that the 30-year-old cleared waivers and could be outrighted to Memphis.
“We do hope we find a way to retain him,” Mozeliak said.
But the bigger question for Mozeliak is how to forge ahead with a rotation missing two of its projected starters in Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty, for probably up to two months or more. And then there is crack reliever Jordan Hicks, who also is out until about August, plus regulars Paul DeJong and Harrison Bader, both recovering from non-displaced rib fractures and not due back anytime soon.
The Cardinals’ depth already been tested, with backup infielder Max Moroff likely out several weeks with a separated shoulder that might require surgery and Memphis outfielders Austin Dean, Scott Hurst and Lars Nootbar all on the minor-league injured list.
“Losing somebody like Jack Flaherty (torn left oblique muscle) is a gut punch,” Mozeliak said. “As I look to the next month, we’ll see internally how we can adjust to things but that doesn’t rule out exploring any things outside (the organization).
“Clearly we feel pretty about where we were going but the IL continues to grow and that’s part of the frustration of this year. But injuries happen and you just have to deal with them.”
For Thursday’s game, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who homered in his first at-bat on Wednesday before coming out of a one-sided game a couple of innings later, will sit out the start, which will go to Matt Carpenter at first base. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt called it a "scheduled day off."
Tyler O’Neill, riding a hitting streak of 10 games, will hit third, as Adam Wainwright tries to continue his string of 19 consecutive scoreless innings at home when he faces Cincinnati. Jose Rondon makes his second start in three games in right field.
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Dylan Carlson cf
3. Tyler O’Neill lf
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Yadier Molina c