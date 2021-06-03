Miller replaces Webb in Cardinals' bullpen; injury list run may force Mozeliak to look outside the organization for depth

The immediate help for the Cardinals’ pitching staff was that lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller (foot injury) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday night and fellow lefthanded reliever Tyler Webb, who never got untracked this season, has been designated for assignment.

Webb, in 16 1/3 innings over 22 games, had an earned run average of 13.22 but the more telling statistic was that he had walked 19, averaging more than one free pass per inning.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak, remembering Webb’s 2.08 ERA in the shortened 2020 season and 66 appearances in the 2019 division title-winning season, said he hoped that the 30-year-old cleared waivers and could be outrighted to Memphis.

“We do hope we find a way to retain him,” Mozeliak said.

But the bigger question for Mozeliak is how to forge ahead with a rotation missing two of its projected starters in Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty, for probably up to two months or more. And then there is crack reliever Jordan Hicks, who also is out until about August, plus regulars Paul DeJong and Harrison Bader, both recovering from non-displaced rib fractures and not due back anytime soon.