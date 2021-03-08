Miller to make spring debut for Cardinals; Carpenter (0 for 11) rests

JUPITER, Fla.—Lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller is scheduled to make his spring debut for the Cardinals on Monday against the Miami Marlins, sometime after Kwang Hyun Kim, who was taken out of both the first and second innings in his first exhibition outing, makes the start.

But infielder Matt Carpenter, nothing for 11 with several balls hit hard but with six strikeouts, will not be starting. Manager Mike Shildt, however, professes not to be concerned and said that much of Carpenter’s energy might be channeled into re-learning how to play second base.

“I think Carp knows what he needs and how he needs to do it. He’s got 13 plate appearances.," said Shildt.

A couple or three of those could have been hits. Shildt said, “It’s not on my radar that Carp needs to be rewarded at the moment. But you always want to see the reward for your efforts.”

Monday's lineup features the twist of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong moving up a spot from where each might be expected to hit. After Tommy Edman leads off, Goldschmidt will bat second, Arenado third and DeJong fourth, with Dylan Carlson fifth.