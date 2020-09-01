Miller's five RBI power Cardinals to a 13-0 lead against Reds; Kim cruising

CINCINNATI — The slogan the Cincinnati Reds adopted for this 2020 season, perhaps emboldened by their winter of transactions and added thump to the lineup, was #TakeTheCentral.
They should have been more specific.
By not specifying where exactly they were they going to take the NL Central, the Reds left open the possibility that they would not be the team taking the Central and instead would be taking it from the Central. That has definitely been the case this season in games against the defending division champs, the Cardinals.
Brad Miller has five RBIs through five innings and the Cardinals hold a 13-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
Miller has tied a career high with those five RBIs, and Kolten Wong, about to come out of the game, has tied a career high with four base hits. Hit by a pitch in his final at-bat, Wong has reached base five times and scored four of the Cardinals' runs.
Miller had a two-run double in the Cardinals' six-run first inning, and he had a two-run homer in the third. In the sixth inning, Andrew Knizner came off the bench to pinch-hit for Paul Goldschmidt and it didn't take long for him to get in the spirit of drubbing the Reds. Knizner laced a two-run single up the middle to push the Cardinals to their current score.
The Reds are speeding through pitchers at a rate that could leave them with a position player to cover at least one innings.
They did debut their new closer, imported reliever Archie Bradley, but did so in the third inning when they had 20 outs yet to get.
At one point in the game, the Cardinals had nine runs and the Reds had only seven outs against the lineup.
Kwang Hyun Kim pitched five scoreless innings before handing the ball to the bullpen. Kim allowed three hits and struck out four. It wasn't his breeziest outing, but like other teams before them the Reds had difficult time getting a read on the new, funky lefty. Nicholas Castellanos grounded into a double play in each of his first two looks at Kim.
***
Cardinals bounce Gray swiftly, open up a 6-0 lead in first inning vs. Reds
To put in perspective how the Cardinals started Tuesday's game against Sonny Gray and the Reds consider that every Cardinal in the lineup had a plate appearance with a runner in scoring position.
They had gone games without any of them getting one, and here at Great American Ball Park they all got one.
Oh, and it's not yet the second inning.
The Cardinals sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning, got five hits, and opened up a 6-0 lead on the Reds before Gray could get a third out.
He never would.
The Cardinals shoved the Reds righthanded from the game after eight of the first 10 batters reached base. Dexter Fowler had a two-run single, and Kolten Wong, in his second at-bat of the inning, had a hotshot two-run single that came on the final pitch Gray threw.
The top of the first inning lasted so long that it had been 30 minutes since Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim finished his warmup. He needed a batter to get back in that rhythm -- he walked Joey Votto on six pitches -- and then hastily dispatched the Reds with a double play and a strikeout.
***
Cardinals go for the series win vs. Reds as Helsley returns to bullpen, Thomas starts in center
With the passing of the trade deadline and the arrival of September, every team in baseball has completed the first half of this abbreviated 2020 regular season, except the Cardinals.
They are four games behind and will reach the midway point of their season in between the doubleheader Saturday at Wrigley Field, weather permitting.
The Cardinals have played 26 games.
The Dodgers have won 26 games.
The Cardinals, second place in the National League Central, clawed back to .500 with a 7-5 victory Monday against the Reds in Cincinnati. The Cardinals, the defending division champs, have won four of their first five games against the team that adopted #TakeTheCentral as their slogan for the 2020 season.
The Cardinals plan to activate Ryan Helsley before Tuesday's game and had a series of other moves to plot as a result. They need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Helsley as well one for the active roster.
UPDATE: Helsley is on the roster. To make room, lefty Rob Kaminsky was optioned back to the alternate site came. On the 40-man roster, the Cardinals cleared a spot by designating pitcher Jesus Cruz for assignment. They will try to pass the righthander through waivers so he can remain with the organization, and possibly even in the alternate-site camp.
Cincinnati, likewise, could scramble to make a few roster moves before Tuesday's game. The Reds acquired closer Archie Bradley and outfielder Brian Goodwin before Monday's trade deadline, and both players were on their way to Cincy on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Reds. According to writers who cover the team, if those players arrive at Great American Ball Park before game time they could be active to face the Cardinals.
UPDATE: Goodwin and Bradley have both been added to the Reds' active roster for Tuesday's game vs. the Cardinals.
Kwang Hyun Kim will make his fourth start of the season and he carries a 1.08 ERA into his first visit to the Reds' confining confines.
Here are the lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Tommy Edman, LF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Brad Miller, DH
5. Paul Dejong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Matt Carpenter, 3B
8. Dexter Fowler, RF
9. Lane Thomas, CF
Starting pitcher: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 1 Sv, 1.08 ERA)
REDS
1. Joey Votto, 1B
2. Nick Castellanos, RF
3. Matt Davidson, DH
4. Eugenio Suarez, 3B
5. Mike Moustakas, 2B
6. Aristides Aquino, LF
7. Jose Garcia, SS
8. Shogo Akiyama, CF
9. Curt Casali, C
Starting pitcher: Sonny Gray, RHP (5-1, 1.94 ERA)
Jesse Winker, suspended one game for his actions this past week during a dugout-clearing argument with the Cubs, appealed that suspension Monday in order to play. He'll serve that suspension Tuesday to get it over with.
Check back throughout the evening here at STLtoday.com and Cardinal Beat for coverage from Great American Ball Park. Any news notes, anecdotes, etc., will be compiled here and updated throughout the evening.
