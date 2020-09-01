Miller's five RBI power Cardinals to a 13-0 lead against Reds; Kim cruising

CINCINNATI — The slogan the Cincinnati Reds adopted for this 2020 season, perhaps emboldened by their winter of transactions and added thump to the lineup, was #TakeTheCentral.

They should have been more specific.

By not specifying where exactly they were they going to take the NL Central, the Reds left open the possibility that they would not be the team taking the Central and instead would be taking it from the Central. That has definitely been the case this season in games against the defending division champs, the Cardinals.

Brad Miller has five RBIs through five innings and the Cardinals hold a 13-0 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Miller has tied a career high with those five RBIs, and Kolten Wong, about to come out of the game, has tied a career high with four base hits. Hit by a pitch in his final at-bat, Wong has reached base five times and scored four of the Cardinals' runs.

Miller had a two-run double in the Cardinals' six-run first inning, and he had a two-run homer in the third. In the sixth inning, Andrew Knizner came off the bench to pinch-hit for Paul Goldschmidt and it didn't take long for him to get in the spirit of drubbing the Reds. Knizner laced a two-run single up the middle to push the Cardinals to their current score.