Led by starter Jack Flaherty, Cardinals pitchers combined to record 17 strikeouts Saturday night at Busch Stadium.
But two big blows by the Brewers were enough to lift them to a 5-2 win as the Cubs moved within three games in the NL Central. Milwaukee is four games back.
Mike Moustakas and Yasmani Grandal hit two-run home runs and the Cardinals failed to generate much offense after scoring the first two runs of the game in the second inning.
Even with Christian Yelich out of the picture with an injury, Milwaukee can pack a punch. Moustakas hit his 34th homer after a single by Trent Grisham in the fourth inning, and Grandal hit his 27th after Grisham walked in the eighth.
Flaherty (10-8) had 10 strikeouts in six innings but allowed the Moustakas homer and a run in the sixth after the Brewers loaded the bases with a single and two walks.
Tyler Webb pitched the eighth and gave up the walk to Grisham and Grandal’s homer.
After Flaherty left the game, John Gant struck out the side in the seventh inning, John Brebbia struck out one in the eighth and Junior Fernandez struck out the side in the ninth.
The Cardinals jumped on top in the second on a home run by Tommy Edman. Harrison Bader then singled and was sacrificed to second by Flaherty.
Bader then took off for third base with Milwaukee playing a shift. Moustakas, who was positioned at shortstop, hustled to cover the bag, but Grandal’s throw sailed wide and into left field, allowing Bader to score.
The Cardinals moved only one runner past first base the rest of the game, stranding Dexter Fowler at third in the fifth.
Grandal hits homer
Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to extend Milwaukee's lead over the Cardinals to 5-2.
Reliever Tyler Webb started the inning by walking Trent Grisham, who has reached base three times in the game. Grandal followed with his 27th homer of the season.
Webb was replaced by John Brebbia after walking Mike Moustakas, and he escaped the inning with runners at first and second by recording the 14th strikeout by a Cardinals pitcher on the night.
Brewers take lead
Milwaukee generated a run after loading the bases in the sixth inning with only one hit to take a 3-2 lead against the Cardinals into the seventh inning at Busch Stadium.
The extended sixth ended up being the last inning for Jack Flaherty, who struck out 10 but left trailing.
Flaherty walked Yasmani Grandal with one out and then allowed a single by Mike Moustakas, who homered earlier in the game. He then walked Ryan Braun.
Eric Thames came to the plate 0-for-14 for his career against Flaherty but was able to reach safely on a fielder's choice that scored Grandal.
Game tied 2-2
The Cardinals used some power and some speed to get a 2-0 jump on Milwaukee at Busch Stadium. Then the Brewers used brute power to tie the game.
Tommy Edman hit his eighth home run in the second inning and Harrison Bader scored moments later on a throwing error that resulted from him stealing third base.
Mike Moustakas responded with a two-run homer against Jack Flaherty in the fourth to knot the game at 2-2.
Bader singled after the homer and was sacrificed to second by Flaherty. With third baseman Mike Moustakas playing in the shortstop spot as part of a defensive shift, Bader stole third.
Moustakas hustled to cover the bag but catcher Yasmani Grandal's throw evaded Moustakas' glove and sailed into left field, allowing Bader to score.
Flaherty allowed a leadoff single in the first inning but got a double play to start a stretch that saw him record nine consecutive outs through three innings with five strikeouts.
Trent Grisham singled to open the fourth, making him 4-for-5 against Flaherty for his career. Two batter later, Moustakas hit his 34th homer into the bleachers in right center.
Top of order thriving
The top of the Cardinals order has become productive with Dexter Fowler holding down the leadoff positive and Kolten Wong following in the No. 2 spot. They were especially effective on Friday night, reaching base and setting up Paul Goldschmidt’s big night.
Wong continued to see his average rise with three hits in the 10-0 win that pushed him to .287, which would be a career best. And Fowler reached three times on walks as his on-base percentage reached .355.
“Those guys at the top set the table for the guys that eat in the middle and sometimes eating themselves,” manage Mike Shildt said. “Kolten drove in a couple (Friday) and Dexter hit a big home run to start the game off in Denver (Thursday).
“Really it’s about everyone in the lineup taking good at-bats and setting up the guy behind them. It happens to be the top of the order that’s getting noticed, but it’s happening throughout the lineup.”
Goldschmidt was quick to give credit to those two after hitting a grand slam and three-run homer. And they have done what’s necessary to get on base and make things happen.
Fowler is starting to collect more walks and has drawn seven in the last three games. Wong is using the bunt to his advantage with more regularity and beat one out Friday night.
“I’m trying to facilitate the inning for Paul, whether I’m working a walk or getting a bunt down to get guys over,” Wong said of the bunt that set up the grand slam. “To have a guy like that behind me, it’s one of those things where you’ve really got to pay attention to the situation and get them in situations you want.”
Wieters 'really, really close'
Catcher Matt Wieters (calf) continues to recover slowly after thinking a week ago that he was close to being able to play. But Shildt said before Saturday’s game, “He’s getting really, really close. Today he ramped up the progression, so we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”
Flaherty gets the start
After scoring 10 runs against Milwaukee in the series opener, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt will go with the same lineup for tonight's 6:15 start with Jack Flaherty on the mound.
Flaherty has held opponents scoreless in six of his last eight starts, and is 6-1 since Aug. 1 with a 0.50 ERA.
He made three starts early in the season against the Brewers, and none of them was good. He allowed 13 runs in 13 innings and managed to go 1-1 in the three starts. More recently, the Brewers beat him in Milwaukee on Aug. 28.
The Cardinals start the day four games ahead of the Cubs in the NL Central Division and five ahead of the Brewers.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jack Flaherty, P
Brewers' lineup
1. Trent Grisham, RF
2. Yasmani Grandal, C
3. Mike Moustakas, 3B
4. Ryan Braun, LF
5. Eric Thames, 1B
6. Lorenzo Cain, CF
7. Cory Spangenberg, 2B
8. Orlando Arcia, SS
9. Jordan Lyles, P