MLB draft: A look at the Cardinals Day 2 picks

Said MLB.com: "He has tremendous raw pop that shows up all the time in batting practice and he has shown the ability to get to it in games as well. While he might end up being a bit power over hit, he has the kind of plate discipline that should help him get to that power at the next level."

In the third round, with the 90th pick overall, the Cardinals chose Austin Love, a right-handed pitcher at the University of North Carolina. He was ranked No. 137 by MLB.com. He's a fourth-year sophomore who finally cracked North Carolina's starting rotation this season. His fastball goes 91 to 95 and has been as high as 98. MLB.com thinks he'll start his pro career as a starter but will likely end up a reliever. He had 129 strikeouts this season, the second-most in school history, just four off the school record set by Cardinals pitcher Andrew Miller in 2006.

The Cardinals went back to the Pac-12 for Zane Mills, a right-handed pitcher from Washington State University. He's 6-4, 220 pounds with a low-90s fastball. The Cardinals used three of their top five picks on college pitchers, and another on a college outfielder.