MLB Draft: A look at the Cardinals Day 3 picks

The Cardinals closed out the Major League Draft on Tuesday, choosing a lot of college pitchers over the final 10 rounds of the draft.

In all, the Cardinals chose 12 pitchers among their 21 picks. They took four outfielders, two third basemen and one each at shortstop, catcher and first base. Eighteen of the picks were in college and three were in high school.

In the 11th round, the Cardinals chose Mack Chambers, a switch-hitting shortstop from the University of New Mexico. He hit .364 with a 1.058 OPS in his first season with the Lobos after transferring from Seminole State in Oklahoma. His father, Mack Chambers II, was drafted by the Indians in 1992 (42nd round) and played three seasons of professional baseball. He coached his son at Seminole State.

In the 12th round, the Cardinals added to their list of college pitchers in this draft by taking Chris Gerard, a left-hander from Virginia Tech. He led Hokies starters in ERA at 3.02.

And they did the same in the 13th, taking Hayes Heinecke, a left-handed pitcher from Wofford College in South Carolina. He had a 2-4 record with a 4.40 ERA last season, with 43 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.