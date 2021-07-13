MLB Draft: A look at the Cardinals Day 3 picks

The Cardinals closed out the Major League Draft on Tuesday, choosing a lot of college pitchers over the final 10 rounds of the draft.
In all, the Cardinals chose 12 pitchers among their 21 picks. They took four outfielders, two third basemen and one each at shortstop, catcher and first base. Eighteen of the picks were in college and three were in high school.
In the 11th round, the Cardinals chose Mack Chambers, a switch-hitting shortstop from the University of New Mexico. He hit .364 with a 1.058 OPS in his first season with the Lobos after transferring from Seminole State in Oklahoma. His father, Mack Chambers II, was drafted by the Indians in 1992 (42nd round) and played three seasons of professional baseball. He coached his son at Seminole State.
In the 12th round, the Cardinals added to their list of college pitchers in this draft by taking Chris Gerard, a left-hander from Virginia Tech. He led Hokies starters in ERA at 3.02.
And they did the same in the 13th, taking Hayes Heinecke, a left-handed pitcher from Wofford College in South Carolina. He had a 2-4 record with a 4.40 ERA last season, with 43 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
And they did it again in the 14th, picking Andre Granillo, a right-handed pitcher from UC Riverside. He threw only 10 1/3 innings this season (with a 6.10 ERA) but he's 6-4 ,245.
They stayed in Southern California for their next pick, and stayed with college pitchers too, selecting Alex Cornwell, a left-hander from USC. Though he's been in college four years, he sat out the first two with injuries. In his two seasons, he has 79 strikeouts and 26 walks in 98 innings.
The Cardinals finally got a catcher to go with all those pitchers in the 16th round, picking Aaron McKeithan from Charlotte. He started 59 of 61 games for the 49ers and hit .278. He was a Conference USA second-team selection.
In the 17th round, with pick No. 511, the Cardinals chose Elijah Cabell, an outfielder from Florida State who hit 15 home runs this season.
Their 18th round pick was Andrew Marrero, a right-handed relief pitcher from Connecticut. In 18 games, he had 28 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings.
The Cardinals chose first baseman Thomas Francisco from East Carolina University in the 19th round. He was second in the AAC with a .354 batting average.
They closed out the draft with their first high school pick since the seventh round, selecting Xavier Casserilla, a third baseman from V.R. Eaton High in Haslet, Texas, near Fort Worth. He's committed to Wichita State.
In non-Cardinals draftees, Conor Dryer, a pitcher at Central Missouri State who went to high school at Rockwood Summit, was chosen in the 17th round by Tampa Bay. The Rays chose another college player from St. Louis in the 18th round, picking Kenny Piper, a catcher at Columbia College who went to Hazelwood Central.
Seth Halvorsen, who was transferring from Missouri to Tennessee, was picked in the 19th round by Philadelphia He missed his first season after having Tommy John surgery and played outfield in 2020. He returned to the mound in 2021.
Here are the Cardinals picks from the first two days:
Cardinals draft picks
1. Michael McGreevy, RHP, UC Santa Barbara
2. Joshua Baez, OF, Dexter Southfield (Mass.) High
CB B. Ryan Holgate, OF, Arizona
3. Austin Love, RHP, North Carolina
4. Zane Mills, RHP, Washington State
5. Gordon Graceffo, RHP, Villanova
6. Alfredo Ruiz, LHP, Long Beach State
7. Alec Willis, RHP, Regis Jesuit (Colo.) High
8. Mike Antico, OF, Texas
9. Trent Baker, RHP, Angelo State
10. Osvaldo Tovalin, 3B, Azusa Pacific