MLB Draft: Follow the Cardinals Day 3 picks here

Picks come quickly on Day 3 of the draft, for rounds 11 through 20, with about 10 seconds coming between selections. So this shouldn't take too long:

In the 11th round, the Cardinals chose Mack Chambers, a switch-hitting shortstop from the University of New Mexico. He hit .364 with a 1.058 OPS in his first season with the Lobos after transferring from Seminole State in Oklahoma. His father, Mack Chambers II, was drafted by the Indians in 1992 (42nd round) and played three seasons of professional baseball. He coached his son at Seminole State.

In the 12th round, the Cardinals added to their list of college pitchers in this draft by taking Chris Gerard, a left-hander from Virginia Tech. He led Hokies starters in ERA at 3.02. That gave them nine college pitchers among their 15 picks, plus one high school pitcher.

And they did the same in the 13th, taking Hayes Heinecke, a left-handed pitcher from Wofford College in South Carolina. He had a 2-4 record with a 4.40 ERA last season, with 43 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.

And they did it again in the 14th, picking Andre Granillo, a right-handed pitcher from UC Riverside. He threw only 10 1/3 innings this season (with a 6.10 ERA) but he's 6-4 ,245.