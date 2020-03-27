MLB players to receive service time in agreement with owners — no matter if season is played or not

Baseball owners and players met somewhere in the middle of a coronavirus-influenced deal which was approved by the players Thursday and ratified by the owners on Friday, according to the Associated Press and multiple other sources.

The players preserve their service time, no matter how much of a season is played. They would receive the same amount of days’ service time that they had last year in a full season. The players also will earn a full year of service in a shortened 2020 season, based on how many days they were on the roster or the injured list.

But that provision came at a cost because the players cannot challenge the loss of their salaries if the season is canceled. They will be paid pro-rated on how many games are played.

According to what is reported to be a 17-page agreement, the owners will advance $170 million in salary payment over two stages and the money does not have to be returned if the season is canceled. Management was given the right to cut the amateur draft in both 2020 and 2021, perhaps as drastically as from 40 rounds to five this year and to 20 rounds next year. That draft, slated for June 10, likely will not be held until at least July.

Bonuses for draft picks will be deferred, with picks receiving an initial payment of $100,000 and getting the rest in equal amounts in 2021 and 2022. Non-drafted players can receive no more than $20,000, as opposed to $125,000 previously, before counting against a team’s allotment.

The owners also have the right to push back the start of the signing period for international amateur players from July 2 to the following Jan. 15 for both this year and for 2021.