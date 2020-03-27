MLB players to receive service time in agreement with owners — no matter if season is played or not

Baseball owners and players met somewhere in the middle of a coronavirus-influenced deal which was approved by the players Thursday and ratified by the owners on Friday, according to the Associated Press and multiple other sources.
The players preserve their service time, no matter how much of a season is played. They would receive the same amount of days’ service time that they had last year in a full season. The players also will earn a full year of service in a shortened 2020 season, based on how many days they were on the roster or the injured list.
But that provision came at a cost because the players cannot challenge the loss of their salaries if the season is canceled. They will be paid pro-rated on how many games are played.
According to what is reported to be a 17-page agreement, the owners will advance $170 million in salary payment over two stages and the money does not have to be returned if the season is canceled. Management was given the right to cut the amateur draft in both 2020 and 2021, perhaps as drastically as from 40 rounds to five this year and to 20 rounds next year. That draft, slated for June 10, likely will not be held until at least July.
Bonuses for draft picks will be deferred, with picks receiving an initial payment of $100,000 and getting the rest in equal amounts in 2021 and 2022. Non-drafted players can receive no more than $20,000, as opposed to $125,000 previously, before counting against a team’s allotment.
The owners also have the right to push back the start of the signing period for international amateur players from July 2 to the following Jan. 15 for both this year and for 2021.
There was no word on scheduling other than both sides have agreed to consider playing past the usual end of the postseason in late October and early November, even if it involves using neutral sites and domes. There would be a large increase in doubleheaders so as to play as many games as possible, to even play without fans, and there even could be a revision of the postseason format, going from 10 teams to 14.
The service time part of the agreement means that such impending free agents as Mookie Betts, Trevor Bauer, Marcus Stroman, George Springer and JT Realmuto would be eligible for free agency later this year, even if no games are played. The Cardinals do not have any major impending free agents other than veteran catcher Yadier Molina, who is finishing up a three-year $60 million contract and who has said he wants only to play for the Cardinals, and second baseman Kolten Wong if his 2021 option isn't picked up when his five-year deal expires this year.
The $170 million salary advances are to be divided among four tiers of players — those with guaranteed contracts each will receive $150,000, and players with different types of split contracts between the majors and minors will receive $60,000, $30,000 and $15,000.
Trades and signings have been frozen, and optional assignments to the minor leagues must be made by Saturday. The Cardinals appear to have made all their optional assignments already.
“Service time was the vital issue for us and we feel like we got that covered fairly,” Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller, a member of the players’ association executive committee, told The Athletic. “A generation of players will not be held back due to service time implications resulting from a partial season or in the unfortunate event of a canceled season.”
Whenever opening day comes, roster sizes are likely to expand at least for the start of the season coming off an abbreviated spring training, the way they were after the players returned from their strike/lockout in 1995.
