SAN FRANCISCO • On the heels of one of their most balanced offensive showings of the season, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has chosen to employ the same eight-man batting order for Saturday night’s game against lefthanded ace Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants. That means that not playing again is Yadier Molina, whose right hand has some swelling, a residual effect of his suffering a thumb tendon strain in late May.
Backup catcher Matt Wieters, who will start for the third successive game, had two hits in Friday’s 9-4 win in which every Cardinals starting position player hit safely and six of them scored a run or drove in a run as the club amassed 14 hits and 27 total bases, one shy of the season high set against Atlanta in May.
Molina, meanwhile, has knocked in just three runs since he returned from the injured list on June 11.
Miles Mikolas will make his second career start for the Cardinals against the Giants. It will be hard to surpass his first one, on Sept. 23 of last year when he limited the Giants to two hits and one earned in seven innings.
Many Cardinals have high at-bat totals against Bumgarner but none more so than first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who is 22 for 66 (.333) with three homers, five doubles, 11 walks and 14 strikeouts. Jose Martinez is five for eight with a home run.
The Cardinals entered Saturday’s play 1 ½ games behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central Division and one-half game behind second-place Chicago. Each of the three teams had 42 losses but the Brewers and Cubs had played more games.
CARDINALS LINEUP
1. Tommy Edman 3b
2. Jose Martinez rf
3. Paul DeJong ss
4. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
5. Tyler O’Neill lf
6. Dexter Fowler cf
7. Matt Wieters c
8. Kolten Wong 2b
9. Miles Mikolas p