Molina, Arenado are finalists in voting for All-Star Game

Yadier Molina and Nolan Arenado are finalists at catcher and third base in voting for the All-Star Game.

Molina is among the top three votegetters in Phase 1 of voting, along with Willson Contreras of Chicago and Buster Posey of San Francisco. Arenado is in a group with Kris Bryant of Chicago and Justin Turner of Los Angeles.

Both were well behind the top vote getters in Phase 1, Posey led significantly at catcher, with almost twice as many votes as second-place Molina, and Bryant led Arenado by about 600,000 votes at third, but voting for Phase 2 starts fresh and is pretty short, starting Monday at 11 a.m. and ending Thursday at 1 p.m. (Both times Central.)

Tyler O'Neill just missed out, finishing 10th among outfielders (where the top nine moved on). He finished 32,000 votes behind Mike Yastrzemski of the Giants.

Two ex-Cardinals, Adolis Garcia of the Rangers and Randal Grichuk of the Blue Jays, are finalists in the American League outfield. Garcia was fifth in the voting and Grichuk ninth.

Cardinals stand pat on batting order