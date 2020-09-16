Molina clears exams, back at catcher for Game 1; Shildt suspended one game, Cardinals make flurry of roster moves

MILWAUKEE — The need for fresh pitching and an injury to an infielder prompted a flurry of roster moves for the Cardinals.

The only move with Yadier Molina, however, was down in the lineup.

Molina went through a series of exams on his left hand and wrist, and manager Mike Shildt said that none of them revealed a fracture. Molina had his hand whacked by Ryan Braun's bat during a seminal moment in Tuesday night's Brewers romp. Molina remained in the game to catch two more innings before leaving and having X-rays taken of the left hand and wrist at the ballpark.

More detailed scans -- including a CT scan -- were taken Wednesday, and he will be in the lineup for Game 1.

Notably, he's batting ninth, which speaks to how the Cardinals feel about his ability to grip a bat and limiting time at the plate while not limiting his innings behind it.

Rookie Justin Williams joins the roster as the 29th man for the doubleheader against the Brewers. He will make his Cardinals' debut* by starting in right field for Game 1.

* He appeared in one game, one at-bat for Tampa Bay in 2018.