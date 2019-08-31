Yadier Molina, who already had extended his hitting streak to seven games with a first-inning, run-scoring double, blasted his fourth homer in his past four games when he sent a 426-foot shot to left center in the third inning Saturday at Busch Stadium. Molina’s eighth of the season came off Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer and boosted the Cardinals to a 6-2 lead.
Molina, beset by a thumb injury since the end of May, had only four homers in his first 83 games this season.
Cardinals righthander Dakota Hudson, after giving up Eugenio Suarez’s 39th homer, a two-run shot in the first inning, set down 11 in succession before Tucker Barnhart doubled to open the fifth. Hudson later hit Phillip Ervin with a pitch but Cardinals left fielder Marcell Ozuna made a jumping catch of pinch hitter Nick Sensel’s liner to end the inning.
CARDS RALLY FOR FOUR IN FIRST
Hudson, on the final day of August, gave up his first homer in six starts this month when he surrendered Suarez’s homer. But the Cardinals quickly rallied.
A four-hit, four-run outburst against Cincinnati starter Trevor Bauer flipped that lead the Cardinals’ way in the home first and then Dexter Fowler made it 5-2 with his 16th homer in the second.
In the first, Fowler opened with an infield single, which actually went to short field. Fowler advanced on a wild pitch before Kolten Wong walked.
Paul Goldschmidt singled home Fowler, sending Wong to third. Marcell Ozuna struck out but Paul DeJong doubled to left. Wong scored and so did Goldschmidt as left fielder Josh VanMeter had trouble digging the ball out of the corner.
Yadier Molina’s double, extending his hitting streak to seven games (13 for 25) chased home DeJong. In two of his previous starts, Bauer, acquired from Cleveland in a July deadline trade deal, had given up nine and eight runs and his Cincinnati earned run average entering Saturday's game was 7.62.
CARDS ADD CABRERA AS 26TH MAN
The Cardinals have added lefthander Genesis Cabrera from Memphis as their 26th man for Saturday’s day-night doubleheader. For Sunday’s similar doubleheader, they will have several other players because rosters can be expanded on Sept. 1.
Joining the club on Sunday will be outfielder Jose Martinez (sprained right shoulder), who will have finished a rehabilitation option at Class AA Springfield. Also, pitchers Junior Fernandez and Mike Mayers and catcher Andrew Knizner will be here. Daniel Ponce de Leon already was on hand, but not activated yet, to start Sunday night’s second game of the doubleheader.
On Tuesday, three more players _ shortstop Edmundo Sosa, first baseman Rangel Ravelo and outfielder Randy Arozarena will be recalled on Tuesday, the day after Memphis’ season ends. The recalls will swell the Cardinals’ rolls to 33 for the final month.
Mayers, who started the season here but was outrighted to Memphis in August, as added to the 40-man roster when infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson was waived. Cabrera recently tied Alex Reyes' Pacific Coast League record of nine consecutive strikeouts.
Lefthander Austin Gomber, who has been injured much of the season at Memphis, has just started pitching again but manager Mike Shildt said he and the front office didn’t think Gomber was far enough advanced to come up. Plus the Cardinals already have three lefthanded relievers.
All the call-ups have been here previously this season.
Shildt said that all his regulars likely will get one game off in the four to be played in two days here although the club ostensibly had two days off before Saturday’s twin bill.
Saturday’s pitchers will be Trevor Bauer and Sonny Gray for the Reds and Dakota Hudson and Michael Wacha for the Cardinals.
CARDINALS’ LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Kolten Wong 2b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Yadier Molina c
7. Matt Carpenter 3b
8. Tommy Edman rf
9. Dakota Hudson p
CINCINNATI LINEUP
1. Josh VanMeter lf
2. Joey Votto 1b
3. Eugenio Suarez 3b
4. Aristides Aquino rf
5. Freddy Galvis ss
6. Tucker Barnhart c
7. Derek Dietrich 2b
8. Phillip Ervin cf
9. Trevor Bauer p