Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Paul DeJong both will have a start off Saturday night against Cincinnati righthander Anthony DeSclafani, who has been tough on the Cardinals.
Molina and DeJong have had hard times at four for 25 (.160) in Molina’s case and two for 15 (.133) for DeJong against DeSclafani. Molina also is two for 17 (.118) since returning from the injured list.
But Kolten Wong, who is nothing for 19 with nine strikeouts against DeSclafani, remains in the lineup after getting four hits on Friday, jumping his average to a team-high .279.
"I really feel good about Kolten's at-bats that he's taken against anybody," said manager Mike Shildt. Won was eight for 14 in the first four games of the Cardinals' six-game trip.
Matt Wieters will catch Miles Mikolas for the Cardinals. Mikolas has dropped five of his last seven decisions in a 7-12 season. With DeJong potentially missing only his third game of the season, Yairo Munoz will play shortstop and Tommy Edman, coming of a three-hit, three-run game, remains in right field.
Matt Carpenter, who had none of the 18 Cardinals hits on Friday, is at third base hitting seventh. He is 12 for 27 .(.444) with three homers against the Reds' pitcher. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is nine for 18 (.500) with a homer.
WOODFORD, BADER SHINE
Memphis righthander Jake Woodford blanked Iowa on one hit over six innings on Friday and center fielder Harrison Bader had two doubles, extending his hitting streak to seven games. Outfielder Dylan Carlson, just called up to Memphis, also had two hits. . . . Memphis infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson, who had a couple of brief tours with the Cardinals this season, is recovering from right elbow surgery. Shildt said he thought Robinson, who is on the 40-man roster, would be ready for spring training. . . Lefthander Austin Gomber, who has been out for a couple of months at Memphis with a shoulder problem, threw batting practice at Memphis Saturday as he tries to pitch before the end of season.
CARDINALS' LINEUP
1. Dexter Fowler cf
2. Tommy Edman rf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Marcell Ozuna lf
5. Matt Wieters c
6. Kolten Wong 2b
7. Matt Carpenter 3b
8. Yairo Munoz ss
9. Miles Mikolas p
CINCINNATI LINEUP
1. Nick Senzel cf
2. Josh VanMeter 1b
3. Freddy Galvis 2b
4. Aristides Aquino rf
5. Phillip Ervin lf
6. Tucker Barnhart c
7. Jose Iglesias ss
8. Jose Peraza 3b
9. Anthony DeSclafani p