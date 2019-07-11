The Cardinals got one player back from the 10-day disabled list Thursday when they activated third baseman Matt Carpenter (lower back strain). But another player headed for the IL when catcher Yadier Molina, who never has shaken a right thumb injury, was moved to the 10-day IL although that is retroactive to Monday.
It could be August when Molina returns from the torn tendon that has troubled him and not recovered as hoped.
"I don't want to put a timetable on it," manager Mike Shildt said. "But you're looking at beyond the 10 days. You're probably looking within a three-week range."
Also, the Cardinals purchased the contract of lefthanded reliever Chasen Shreve from Memphis. Shreve, acquired with righthander Giovanny Gallegos from the New York Yankees last year for first baseman Luke Voit, had been outrighted to Memphis.
Shreve takes the place of reliever Jordan Hicks (elbow) surgery, who was moved to the 60 day IL from the IL.
Additionally, catcher Andrew Knizner was recalled and first baseman Rangel Ravelo optioned there.