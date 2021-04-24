Molina out after leaving Friday night game but told Shildt he could play

Yadier Molina is out of the lineup for today's game against Cincinnati after leaving Friday night's game with right foot soreness, and Andrew Knizner will make the start and hit seventh.
Molina was injured during an at-bat in the fifth inning of the Cardinals' 5-4 win. Manager Mike Shildt said the initial imaging returned positive results but that more is needed.
"We want to do some more imaging where he can move it around a little and make sure there's no impairment to any tendon," Schildt said. "If that's the case, it's really good news. Everything looks favorable. I talked to him -- he may be the toughest man alive -- and he said 'I can play. I'm not too worried about it.'"
Shildt said Molina will be a "super emergency guy" for today.
Paul Goldschmidt will remain at No. 3 in the lineup with Nolan Arenado hitting fourth. Tyler O'Neill is in the lineup for the first time since returning from the injured list after being used off the bench Friday.
First pitch delayed
The scheduled start of 1:15 will be delayed by rain passing through the area. The Cardinals have said the game will not start until at least 2. The tarp remained on the field as of noon.
Williams to face lefty
Justin Williams is in the lineup hitting eighth and playing right field, and he will be the only lefthanded bat for the Cardinals against Cincinnati lefty Wade Miley. Williams is hitting .208 in 48 at-bats this season and is 2-for-6 after lefthanders.
“We’ll let him go out and compete against Wiley and see what it looks like,” Shildt said. “We’ve got righties stacked across the board, so we’ll see what it looks like to get some at-bats against a lefty.”
Williams has two home runs and has struck out 19 times.
Gant looks for first win
John Gant will make his fourth start of the season as he searches for his first win of the season. Gant has not lasted longer than five innings yet while throwing from 82 to 88 pitches in his starts.
“He’s got to control counts better,” Shildt said. “He’s been able to do positive things but hasn’t been able to control counts as we’d like. He’s been able to make pitches to get out, but it’s not a model we want to follow necessarily. So, get ahead quicker, get early outs and it will allow him to go deeper in the game.”
Cardinals lineup
1. Tommy Edman 2b
2. Dylan Carlson, cf
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Nolan Arenado 3b
5. Paul DeJong ss
6. Tyler O'Neill lf
7. Andrew Knizner c
8. Justin Williams rf
9. John Gant p
Cincinnati lineup
1. Jesse Winker lf
2. Nick Castellanos rf
3. Joey Votto 1b
4. Eugenio Suarez ss
5. Tyler Naquin cf
6. Jonathan India 2b
7. Tucker Barnhart c
8. Kyle Farmer 3b
9. Wade Miley p