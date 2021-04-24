Molina out after leaving Friday night game but told Shildt he could play

Yadier Molina is out of the lineup for today's game against Cincinnati after leaving Friday night's game with right foot soreness, and Andrew Knizner will make the start and hit seventh.

Molina was injured during an at-bat in the fifth inning of the Cardinals' 5-4 win. Manager Mike Shildt said the initial imaging returned positive results but that more is needed.

"We want to do some more imaging where he can move it around a little and make sure there's no impairment to any tendon," Schildt said. "If that's the case, it's really good news. Everything looks favorable. I talked to him -- he may be the toughest man alive -- and he said 'I can play. I'm not too worried about it.'"

Shildt said Molina will be a "super emergency guy" for today.

Paul Goldschmidt will remain at No. 3 in the lineup with Nolan Arenado hitting fourth. Tyler O'Neill is in the lineup for the first time since returning from the injured list after being used off the bench Friday.

First pitch delayed

The scheduled start of 1:15 will be delayed by rain passing through the area. The Cardinals have said the game will not start until at least 2. The tarp remained on the field as of noon.